Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; Taiwan dollar, Indonesian rupiah gain

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago

June 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 110.330 110.3 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3419 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 27.871 27.952 +0.29 Korean won 1132.400 1134.7 +0.20 Baht 31.630 31.59 -0.13 Peso 48.710 48.66 -0.10 Rupiah 14390.000 14425 +0.24 Rupee 74.100 74.1 0.00 Ringgit 4.143 4.145 +0.05 Yuan 6.460 6.4653 +0.09 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.330 103.24 -6.43 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.71 Taiwan dlr 27.871 28.483 +2.20 Korean won 1132.400 1086.20 -4.08 Baht 31.630 29.96 -5.28 Peso 48.710 48.01 -1.44 Rupiah 14390.000 14040 -2.43 Rupee 74.100 73.07 -1.40 Ringgit 4.143 4.0200 -2.97 Yuan 6.460 6.5283 +1.07 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Currency#Indonesian Rupiah#Emerging Markets#Asian#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies decline, Thai baht weakens most

July 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.820 109.79 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.354 1.3523 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 28.042 28.034 -0.03 Korean won 1148.600 1145 -0.31 Baht 32.670 32.46 -0.64 Peso 50.050 50.21 +0.32 Rupiah 14530.000 14520 -0.07 Rupee 74.705 74.705 0.00 Ringgit 4.186 4.18 -0.14 Yuan 6.489 6.491 +0.03 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.820 103.24 -5.99 Sing dlr 1.354 1.3209 -2.46 Taiwan dlr 28.042 28.483 +1.57 Korean won 1148.600 1086.20 -5.43 Baht 32.670 29.96 -8.30 Peso 50.050 48.01 -4.08 Rupiah 14530.000 14040 -3.37 Rupee 74.705 73.07 -2.20 Ringgit 4.186 4.0200 -3.97 Yuan 6.489 6.5283 +0.60 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-1/2-month low on rising risk aversion

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest level since April 21 at 1.2590 * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher * Canadian bond yields fall across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened for a fourth day against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant slammed investor sentiment, offsetting higher oil prices. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2525 to the greenback, or 79.84 U.S. cents, adding to a string of declines since the start of the week. It touched its weakest intraday level since April 21 at 1.2590. "The loonie's sell-off today largely relates to the deterioration in risk appetite," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. "Market indicators across the board are pointing to concerns about growth prospects as the Delta variant continues to cause disruptions in large parts of the global economy." Global stock markets fell, while safe havens, such as U.S. Treasuries, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc rallied. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil and copper, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to prospects for the global economy. Copper prices fell but oil settled 1% higher at $72.94 a barrel after U.S. government data showed a much bigger drop than expected in crude and gasoline inventories. The Canadian jobs report for June, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook, is due on Friday. Some analysts expect the BoC to cut bond purchases again at next week's interest rate announcement. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in Treasuries. The 10-year touched its lowest level since Feb. 24 at 1.239% before recovering to 1.260%, down 3.6 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)
Worldomahanews.net

Asian investors indifferent to stocks and currencies Friday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were generally lower on Friday, the only exception being the Hong Kong market which rebounded following heavy falls on Thursday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 let go 177.61 points or 0.64 percent to 27,940.42. China's Shanghai Composite finished flat, losing just 1.42 points...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX rattled by Delta variant spread, baht at over 1-year low

* Asian currencies facing the brunt due to local outbreaks * Thai baht on 4-week losing streak * Philippine shares tumble 2.5% By Anushka Trivedi July 9 (Reuters) - The Thai baht slumped almost 1% on Friday to lead losses among Asian currencies, as markets turned risk averse due to the spread of highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus at home and abroad cast a shadow on global economic recovery. The baht dropped to 32.72 per dollar, a level it last traded at during the COVID-19 outbreak in April last year, while the South Korean won continued its decline for a third day after strict curbs were extended in parts of the country. The Indonesian rupiah, the Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar eased 0.1% to 0.2%. Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea already faced pressure from recent devastating outbreaks and the slow pace of vaccination, but the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in developed economies has stoked worries of more lockdowns that could hinder global trade. "Broad risk aversion was even more apparent in the foreign exchange space with U.S. dollar on the rise...Regional (Asian) currencies took the brunt because of worsening COVID outbreaks here," Maybank analysts said in a note. "The trigger could be the state of emergency declared for Tokyo on Thursday, underscoring the challenges of overcoming the Delta variant." The baht has been declining for four weeks and is the worst performing currency in the region this year as its economy hinges on tourism revival, which is in doubt due to the latest travel curbs following record COVID-19 deaths in Thailand. Confidence in the baht has worsened since the Bank of Thailand slashed its growth forecast for the economy last month, predicting it would return to pre-pandemic levels only by 2023. Most Asian equities fell in line with the frail market sentiment, with the Philippine stock index leading declines, tumbling 2.5% to see its worst day since March 19. South Korean stocks shed 1.5%, on track to mark their worst week since February. Taiwan and India shares shaved off 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively. Malaysian stocks rose 0.6%, looking to snap a five-day losing streak and recoup some losses from the previous session when they plunged almost 2% on renewed political tensions in the country. HIGHLIGHTS ** Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to consider new COVID-19 restrictions in a meeting on Friday ** In the Philippines, top index losers are JG Summit Holdings Inc down 4.1% and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc down 3.8% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were up about 4.1 basis points at 6.572% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0435 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.11 -6.07 -1.75 0.66 China +0.09 +0.67 -0.69 0.81 India +0.06 -2.14 -0.51 11.92 Indonesia -0.17 -3.47 0.02 1.03 Malaysia -0.13 -3.95 0.60 -6.73 Philippines +0.34 -4.06 -2.48 -5.41 S.Korea -0.35 -5.47 -1.70 11.27 Singapore -0.09 -2.41 0.36 9.67 Taiwan -0.08 +1.52 -1.31 19.68 Thailand -0.67 -8.32 0.33 6.86 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mixed Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Friday, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street on downbeat US labor data and continued slump in U.S. treasury yields. Traders remain concerns about the outlook for the global economy amid considerable weakness in most markets due to the fresh wave of the highly infectious coronavirus variant. Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht drops for 4th week as Asian FX feels Delta variant heat

* Asian currencies face the brunt due to local outbreaks * S. Korea shares headed for biggest weekly loss since Feb * Thai baht to end the year ~33.0 per dollar - HSBC By Anushka Trivedi July 9(Reuters) - The Thai baht was headed towards its fourth weekly loss on Friday as confidence in the country's tourism-reliant economy waned amid a rapidly spreading Delta variant of coronavirus in Asia and abroad that has clouded global growth outlook. South Korea's won fell 0.4% to end lower for a third day after Seoul was put under the tightest coronavirus curbs, while Indonesian rupiah and the Singapore dollar eased 0.2% each. The baht, Asia's worst performing currency this year, dropped 0.7% to 32.68 per dollar ahead of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's decision on imposing more travel restrictions. The baht last traded at this level during the COVID-19 outbreak in April 2020. All regional currencies weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish shift in tone at the June meeting but the baht suffered the most as strict curbs whacked consumption and the tourism industry, which accounts for 12% of gross domestic product (GDP) of the country. "The baht's Achilles heel is decimated tourism," HSBC analysts said in a note, expecting it to weaken further amid slow recovery as they lowered their year-end projection for the currency by about 7% to 33.0 per dollar. Investor sentiment had also taken a hit since the Bank of Thailand slashed its growth forecast for the economy last month, predicting it would return to pre-pandemic levels only by 2023. Asia's emerging markets already faced pressure from recent devastating outbreaks and a slow pace of vaccination, but a jump in COVID-19 cases in developed economies has stoked worries of more lockdowns that could hinder global trade. "Broad risk aversion was even more apparent in the foreign exchange space with U.S. dollar on the rise... regional (Asian) currencies took the brunt because of worsening COVID outbreaks here," Maybank analysts said in a note. "The trigger could be the state of emergency declared for Tokyo on Thursday, underscoring the challenges of overcoming the Delta variant." Most Asian equities fell in line with the frail market sentiment, with the Philippine stock index leading declines, tumbling as much as 2.6% to see its worst day since March 19. South Korean stocks shed 1.1%, marking their worst week since February-end, while Taiwan and India shares shaved off 1.2% and 0.4%, respectively. HIGHLIGHTS ** South Korea reported 1,316 new COVID-19 infections, its second consecutive daily record ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were up about 4.1 basis points at 6.572% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Jollibee Foods Corp down 3.4% and LT Group Inc down 3.2% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0639 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.28 -6.23 -0.63 1.81 China +0.05 +0.62 0.00 1.51 India +0.10 -2.10 -0.31 12.14 Indonesia -0.17 -3.47 0.12 1.14 Malaysia -0.14 -3.97 0.57 -6.75 Philippines +0.30 -4.10 -1.30 -4.27 S.Korea -0.36 -5.47 -1.07 11.99 Singapore -0.18 -2.50 0.59 9.92 Taiwan -0.17 +1.43 -1.15 19.88 Thailand -0.73 -8.38 0.07 6.59 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Set To Follow Global Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Friday as global growth worries mounted and TCS' earnings missed the consensus estimate on all counts. The country's largest IT services provider reported a 2.6 percent sequential decline in quarterly consolidated profit, due to lower other income. Benchmark indexes Sensex and...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat in cautious trade

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds was unchanged on Friday, as investors traded cautiously after the yield hit a six-month low in the previous session amid sharp gains in global bond prices. The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.025%, after falling to 0.020%...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China’s easing gesture underscores growth worries

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing has relaxed its monetary policy tone. The People’s Bank of China on Friday cut the amount of cash most banks are required to hold as reserves for the first time in over a year, releasing 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) in long-term liquidity into the system after months of self-imposed semi-austerity.
CurrenciesMetro International

Dollar eases as risk appetite makes cautious return

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar softened slightly on Friday, along with the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc, as risk appetite recovered, with the rally in U.S. Treasuries running out of steam and global stock markets steadying. The dollar index slid 0.114% to 92.259, just a few pips from...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia's Bukalapak launches up to $1.1 bln IPO - term sheet

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak launched an up to $1.13 billion local IPO that is set to be valued at $5.6 billion at the top end of its price range, marking the country’s biggest IPO in more than a decade, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga Editing by Ed Davies)

Comments / 0

Community Policy