These 20 Prime Day Android tablet deals are all worth a look

On Prime Day, the deals are a dime-a-dozen, and that includes some of the best Android tablets that money can buy. Ranging from the best Amazon tablets — some of our favorite Amazon device Prime Day deals — to Samsung's best tablets, there's something here for everyone. But one of the more intriguing tablet deals that has appeared today has been for the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus. This tablet features a 10.3-inch display, is powered by an octa-core chipset, and even includes a combination of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. And for Prime Day, it can be yours for just $140, a savings of $90.