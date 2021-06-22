Cancel
Technology

These 20 Prime Day Android tablet deals are all worth a look

By Andrew Myrick
Android Central
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Prime Day, the deals are a dime-a-dozen, and that includes some of the best Android tablets that money can buy. Ranging from the best Amazon tablets — some of our favorite Amazon device Prime Day deals — to Samsung's best tablets, there's something here for everyone. But one of the more intriguing tablet deals that has appeared today has been for the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus. This tablet features a 10.3-inch display, is powered by an octa-core chipset, and even includes a combination of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. And for Prime Day, it can be yours for just $140, a savings of $90.

Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best Buy just beat Prime Day with $999 OLED TV deal

Who needs Amazon's Prime Day when Best Buy offers deals this great?. While there's already a ton of Prime Day TV deals, this Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $999 at Best Buy is definitely one to check out. At just under $1,000, it's $300 off its regular price, and one the cheapest OLED TV deals we've seen so far in 2021. This also happens to be one of the best TV deals of the year, too.
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

Don't miss out on these TV deals from Walmart's Deals for Days sale — you'll still find major discounts from LG, Samsung, and more

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. As the big retailers go to war on prices during Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale event, we're seeing some tempting discounts from competing events like Walmart's Deals for Days. The big sale has another day to go, but some of the best TV deals will likely sell out. You can find discounts on TVs from LG, Samsung, TCL, and more.
ElectronicsPeople

Psst! We Found a 65-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV for Just $450 This Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Apart from Black Friday, Amazon's yearly Prime Day shopping extravaganza is probably your best shot at getting 4K (and even 8K QLED) smart TVs for hundreds of dollars off. Some of the best sales in the category involve Amazon's signature Fire TVs, which even included a 24-inch option for just $99.99 in this year's massive list of discounts.
ElectronicsCNET

One of the best Prime Day deals is still available for $29

Prime Day was just last week, but it already seems like a million years ago: All of the best Amazon device deals are long gone, as are the vast majority of other great sales, like historic low prices on some of our favorite Bose and Sony headphones. But one deal that remains is worth calling out: The Roku Express 4K Plus is still just $29. That's an $11 savings from the price where it debuted just a few short weeks ago.
TechnologyLiliputing

Lenovo Tab M7 Android tablet coming in July for $110 and up

Lenovo is updating its entry-level Android tablet lineup with two new models, the Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd-gen) and Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd-gen), but only the former will be available in the United States. It’s expected to go on sale in July with a list price of $110 (although some early retail listings show it could sell for as little as $90).
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Here's how to get the Samsung Galaxy S20 in your hands for free

Don't let the words "trade-in offer" keep you from scoring an excellent deal on your next smartphone. Samsung's trade-in program makes switching to your next device easy and affordable — you could even snag your next phone for free today. One of the best Samsung Galaxy deals available this week...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Last-minute Prime Day deal slashes $50 off GoPros at Best Buy

If you missed the chance to take advantage of the camera deals that were offered during Amazon’s Prime Day, the good news is that there are alternative options when looking for cameras on a discount, including GoPro’s action cameras. One of the reliable sources for GoPro deals is Best Buy, which is currently offering price cuts for different models of GoPro action cameras.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

New AirPods Max deal beats Prime Day price

It looks like Amazon is saving its best AirPods deals for post Prime Day. The retailer currently has Apple's premium headphones at their lowest price ever. For a limited time, you can get the AirPods Max on sale for $489. That's $60 off and $30 cheaper than they were on Prime Day. Only the pink, space gray, and sky blue colors are at this price. Either way, it's one of the best Apple deals we've seen.
NFLtechaeris.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 review: A solid, rugged Android tablet

While there is a slew of Android tablets out there, for the most part, they are subpar when it comes to performance. More often than not, cheaper components are used to make the devices affordable, but that comes at a sacrifice to performance. Fortunately, there are decent options out there that don’t skimp out on the features or performance.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Walmart it might be a mistake

Nothing fills out your home theater system like a giant TV, and these 4K TV deals give you some beauties to choose from. And right now, at Walmart, you can get a massive 75-inch Hisense 4K H65 Series Smart Android TV for only $768. That’s an incredible $832 off its regular price of $1,600, or more than half off. There’s no better time to invest in the centerpiece of what will soon be the best home theater on the block. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal, for a limited time only, at Walmart.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals 2021: Offers from Shark, Bosch and Ninja

Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest and best shopping events of the year – is finally here, and you’ve only got a few hours left to bag a real bargain.The online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices to Apple products and laptops to TVs as well as kids toys, alcohol and fashion to name just a few.Our helpful Amazon Prime Day guide is being updated regularly with nothing but the crème de la crème of all the deals, so bookmark this for an overview of all of the best bits.Follow live: Read our Amazon...
TechnologyThe Verge

Lenovo announces $679 13-inch Android tablet that works as a portable monitor

Lenovo has announced the new $679 Yoga Tab 13, a global version of the Yoga Pad Pro that launched in China earlier this year. The tablet can function as an external display for a laptop (or a Nintendo Switch or any other HDMI device), thanks to its built-in Micro HDMI port. And with an attached stainless steel kickstand that can rotate 180 degrees from the back of the device, you can stand it up or hang it from a wall.

