Steve Kerr and why coaching matters

I am going to copy a comment I made on the Becky Hammon thread because I want to draw attention to the fact that coaching does, in fact, matter. There seems to be the impression among many fans that the Warriors were an absolute juggernaut and Steve Kerr walked in to an amazing situation and was guaranteed success. One of my best friends at the time and my main basketball buddy was a huge Warriors fan so I watched basically every Warriors game from 2013-2017 (while we were in medical school together) and I can assure you this is not the case. That Warriors team really got over the hump with Steve Kerr taking over. Here are the numbers: