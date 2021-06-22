Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

More Tears and a Gut-Wrenching 1-on-1! Here's Who Katie Thurston Sent Home on Night 3 of The Bachelorette

By Korin Miller
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Episode 3 of The Bachelorette picked up Monday where it left off last week—with Katie Thurston in tears at the cocktail party over accusations that several men were on the show for the wrong reasons. Katie, the Season 17 lead, reminded the men that anyone who wasn’t interested in finding...

parade.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Parade

Parade

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Viall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bachelorette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

What Happened to the Wife of 'The Bachelorette' Contestant Michael Allio?

This season of The Bachelorette seems to be ramping up, and Michael Allio is looking to win over the heart of Katie Thurston. In between wrestling dates, pasta necklaces, and major drama between contestants, it appears that some of Katie's men are starting to shine. However, Michael hasn't been one of them. So far this season on The Bachelorette, Michael hasn't scored much alone time with Katie. The 37-year-old was not on either one of the first two group dates, but now his time to shine is here.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Says Katie Thurston Left ‘The Bachelorette’ Engaged to Blake Moynes

It's only week three of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, but there are already tons of spoilers for what's to come. Obvi, the question on everyone’s mind is...who the heck does Katie get engaged to at the end of her season??? Well, you’re in luck, because Reality Steve just dropped the intel on the winning contestant who popped the question. But before we continue:
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Hannah Brown Gushes Over Boyfriend Adam Woolard in Sweet Post: ‘Feeling Especially Blessed’

Totally loved up! Hannah Brown couldn’t be happier with her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, and she wants the world to know it. “Adam appreciation post,” the Bachelorette alum, 26, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 18, alongside photos of the pair embracing on the beach. “Just feeling especially blessed today to have you by my side. Thank you for everything you do for me. I’m one lucky girl.”
TV ShowsThe Sun US

Who is Greg Grippo from Katie’s season of The Bachelorette?

SPOILERS from ABC's The Bachelorette have spilled onto the internet, including contestant reveals. Katie Thurston and Michelle Young, both from Matt James' season, were announced as the new Bachelorettes of 2021. Bachelorette live blog below for the very latest news and updates... Who is Greg Grippo from Katie’s season of...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Asks for "Prayers" After Suffering Neck Injury From a Fall

Watch: See Hannah Brown Rescue a Man From Rafting Incident. Hannah Brown is definitely not in beast mode at the moment. The 26-year-old former lead of The Bachelorette posted an image to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 30 that shows her recuperating in bed after having apparently suffered a recent neck injury. In the photo, the erstwhile beauty pageant contestant is cradling a Monsters, Inc. plush toy.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Everything You Need to Know About Karl Smith on Katie Thurston’s ’Bachelorette’ Season

We’re only a few episodes into The Bachelorette and yep, there’s already drama brewing between the contestants. In case you missed it, 34-year-old Karl Smith told Katie Thurston last week that he ~suspected~ some fellow contestants weren’t here for the...wait for it...RIGHT REASONS. Basically, Karl voiced his concerns (to quote: “there are some people that don’t have the best intentions”), Katie ended up telling anyone there for the WRONG REASONS to “get the f*ck out,” all the dudes proceeded to get mad at Karl, and now we’re heading into a new episode with the vibes more than slightly awkward. And by that I mean...Karl asked the person who he thinks is there for the wrong reasons to fess up, so far they haven’t, and it’s all very uncomfy. As Karl himself put it, “She’s upset; everyone’s upset—I get that!”
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

There’s a Twist You Won’t Expect About Michael on ‘The Bachelorette’

Viewers may be surprised to learn that the Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Michael Allio reveal a massive twist ahead for him and Katie. Michael is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Blake Moynes Reveals the Content of His DMs With Katie Thurston Prior to ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘It Was Shut Down’

Making the first move! Blake Moynes may have reached out to Katie Thurston during Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, but that doesn’t mean it was love at first text. “When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” Blake, 30, revealed during an episode of the “Click Bait” podcast on Thursday, July 1. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

How many kids does Bachelorette star Michael A have?

MICHAEL Allio is a season 17 Bachelorette contestant who has won over the hearts of fans. Michael is competing to become Katie Thurston's husband at the end of the show. 🌹 Follow all the latest news and stories on The Bachelorette. How many kids does Bachelorette star Michael A have?
TV & VideosNew York Post

Who is Blake Moynes? Meet ‘The Bachelorette’ crasher

We’ve heard of wedding crashers, but what about “Bachelorette” crashers?. While we haven’t had a “Bachelorette” crasher in the show’s history, we did have a “Bachelor” crasher. Last season, Heather Martin pulled up to Matt James in her minivan begging to get on the show mid-season to compete for his love.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
CelebritiesKGO

'Bachelorette" Katie's 1-on-1 date has her starting to fall for a single dad

NEW YORK -- This week, we return to the drama that Karl created just before Katie was about to enter another rose ceremony. Karl had said multiple people were on "The Bachelorette" for the wrong reasons and it made Katie cry. She gathered herself, and told the guys she wasn't going to give anyone any more time at the cocktail party, she just wanted to go straight to the rose ceremony. Greg, who already has a rose, went to console Katie. She seemed to really appreciate him and shared her fears. She has limited time and doesn't want to pick someone who isn't truly there for her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy