Form 4 Global Consumer Acquisit For: Jun 16 Filed by: Ajila Rohan

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The reporting person acquired units, consisting...

www.streetinsider.com
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 425 Ascendant Digital Acquis Filed by: Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp.

Filed by Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Subject Company: Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. Commission...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Bowlero to List on NYSE Through Merger With Isos Acquisition Corporation (ISOS)

Bowlero Corp ("Bowlero"), the world's largest owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), and Isos Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: ISOS.U., "Isos"), today announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Bowlero becoming a publicly listed company.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Result of mandatory takeover offer published on 7 June 2021

With reference to Vestjysk Bank A/S's ("Vestjysk Bank") company announcement of 7 July 2021 concerning the preliminary result of the mandatory takeover offer made by Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank ("Arbejdernes Landsbank") to the shareholders of Vestjysk Bank, Vestjysk Bank hereby announces that Vestjysk Bank has received notification of the final result of the takeover offer.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (PCXU) Announces 5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ: PCXU) announces 5,000,000 unit IPO at $10 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of our Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. Parsec Capital...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Update: JCDecaux: Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A.

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 507,413 shares for €10,217,645.20. Traded volume on sell side on semester: 547,505 shares for €11,132,225.53. the following resources appeared on the last...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 MORGAN STANLEY

Title of Each Class of Securities Offered Maximum Aggregate Offering Price Amount of Registration Fee. Digital Index-Linked Notes due 2023 $1,667,000 $181.87. PROSPECTUS Dated November 16, 2020 Pricing Supplement No. 1,898 to.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Alphabet Inc. For: Jul 07 Filed by: MULALLY ALAN R

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The Class C Google Stock Units (GSU) entitle the Reporting Person to receive one share of Alphabet...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICA For: Jun 30 Filed by: Witter Malcolm G

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Stock issued under the Amended and Restated 2014 Stock Incentive Plan in partial payment of quarterly non-employee director fees. /s/...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 3 Agrico Acquisition Corp. For: Jul 07 Filed by: Ornee Christopher J.

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONWashington, D.C. 20549. INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934or Section 30(h) of...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 TODOS MEDICAL LTD. For: Jun 30 Filed by: COMMISSIONG GERALD

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Shares were purchased for an average price of $0.034 per share. 2. Shares are held by Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc....
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 3 META MATERIALS INC. For: Jun 28 Filed by: LESLIE ERIC M

1. 100% of the shares subject to the option will vest on August 9, 2019. 2. 100% of the shares subject to the option will vest on March 6,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 REPRO MED SYSTEMS INC For: Jun 30 Filed by: Frommer Kathy

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Ms. Frommer has the voting and dispositive power pursuant to a power of attorney. TheÂ filingÂ ofÂ thisÂ statementÂ shallÂ...
Businesstherealdeal.com

Authentic Brands files for IPO amid acquisition spree

As malls struggle to recover from their pandemic blues, one of their biggest tenants is looking to strike gold on Wall Street. Authentic Brands, the owner of retail mainstays such as Forever 21 and Brooks Brothers, filed for an IPO on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg News. The company gave a temporary listing size of $100 million, though Bloomberg estimates it could be worth roughly $10 billion.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 3 Glimpse Group, Inc. For: Jun 29 Filed by: Enslin Jeffrey D.

1. 91,774 shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc.'s (the "Company") common stock, par value 0.001 per share (the "Common Stock") are owned by Perimetre Capital, LLC (an entity owned and managed by Mr. Enslin).
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form S-1MEF AltC Acquisition Corp.

FORM S-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) incorporation or organization) Classification Code Number) (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices) Jay Taragin. Chief Financial Officer. c/o AltC Acquisition Corp. 640 Fifth Avenue, 12th Floor. New York,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 3 AltC Acquisition Corp. For: Jul 07 Filed by: Klein Michael Stuart

1. The reported shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (the "Issuer") are directly held by AltC Sponsor LLC and include 1,250,000 shares of Class B common stock that are subject to forfeiture if the underwriters of the Issuer's initial public offering do not exercise in full an option granted to them to cover over-allotments. Pursuant to the Issuer's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, the shares of Class B common stock will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Issuer at the time of the Issuer's initial business combination on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment as described under the heading "Description of Securities--Founder Shares" in the Issuer's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-254263) The shares of Class B common stock have no expiration date.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Trident Acquisitions Corp. Announces Filing Of Form S-4 In Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With Lottery.com

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) ("Trident") announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") in connection with its proposed business combination with AutoLotto, Inc. ("Lottery.com"), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played. A link to the Registration Statement can be found here.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Canoo Inc. For: Jun 16 Filed by: Savagian Peter

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

