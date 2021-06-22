Form 4 Global Consumer Acquisit For: Jun 16 Filed by: Ajila Rohan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. The reported shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (the "Issuer") are directly held by AltC Sponsor LLC and include 1,250,000 shares of Class B common stock that are subject to forfeiture if the underwriters of the Issuer's initial public offering do not exercise in full an option granted to them to cover over-allotments. Pursuant to the Issuer's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, the shares of Class B common stock will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of the Issuer at the time of the Issuer's initial business combination on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment as described under the heading "Description of Securities--Founder Shares" in the Issuer's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-254263) The shares of Class B common stock have no expiration date.