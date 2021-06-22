Missing boater rescued near Plantation Island over the weekend

A missing boater was rescued and is in good health after he borrowed a pontoon boat from his employer around 10 p.m. Saturday night and had not returned by Sunday.

Video footage shows the moment a Collier County Aviation Unit located him near Chokoloskee.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and the U.S. Coast Guard respond to the search.



Just after midnight, they located the man on his boat in some mangroves near Plantation Island.

The man had plenty of food and water on board when the boat broke down.