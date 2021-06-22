Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Missing boater rescued near Plantation Island over the weekend

By Kat Velez
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUtgz_0abSD26000

A missing boater was rescued and is in good health after he borrowed a pontoon boat from his employer around 10 p.m. Saturday night and had not returned by Sunday.

Video footage shows the moment a Collier County Aviation Unit located him near Chokoloskee.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and the U.S. Coast Guard respond to the search.

Just after midnight, they located the man on his boat in some mangroves near Plantation Island.

The man had plenty of food and water on board when the boat broke down.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
City
Plantation, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Chokoloskee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Boater#Wildlife Conservation#The U S Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Iona, FLPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

Small plane crashes in Caloosahatchee River

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A small plane crashed in the Caloosahatchee River just north of Gulf Harbor Thursday evening. The Iona McGregor Fire District says a flight instructor and student were on board when they had a mid-air issue and pulled the planes parachute, landing safely in the water, no injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy