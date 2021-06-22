Cancel
Dissatisfaction with married life increases men's risk of death from stroke and premature mortality

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDissatisfaction with married life raises the risk of dying from a cerebrovascular accident: A new Tel Aviv University study reveals that perceiving marriage as unsuccessful is a significant predictor of death from a CVA and premature death among men, no less that well-known risk factors such as smoking and lack of physical activity. The study was based on extensive health data from more than 30 years of research that tracked the deaths of 10,000 Israeli men.

www.news-medical.net
