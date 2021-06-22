Smart tires predict flats, blowouts
What if your car tires alerted your smartphone when they need to be replaced?. Tire makers have come up with a host of ideas to kick-start a future where conventional black rubber tires do more than roll down the highway. For instance, Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli envisions scenarios where tires sense changes on the street, predict hazardous situations and can intervene if necessary. Some concepts are grounded more closely to where transportation is today, such as tires with embedded sensors offering early indications of damage.www.texarkanagazette.com