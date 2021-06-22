Cancel
Effingham, IL

Effingham School Board Meeting Held Today

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Effingham School Board held a special meeting today to start the process of searching for a new Superintendent for Effingham Unit #40. There were two firms the Board heard presentations via powerpoint from to aid in their search. The first firm was Educational Leadership Solutions (ELS), and the speakers were Richard Voltz and Carrie Hruby. The second presentation was by Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB), with Tim Buss and Jim Helton as speakers.

