Henry Golding: I want my daughter to travel the world

Is there any way to get a grown child to call home more often? My daughter is two years out of college and a thousand miles away, and although we have what I believe (and she has said she agrees) is a good relationship, I hear from her inconsistently, she doesn't pick up the phone if I call (so I have pretty much given up calling, especially since her voice mailbox is ALWAYS full), and she lets my texts pile up. Sometimes I go three weeks without hearing from her, and even then it's usually because I've nagged her to call, via text. I know she's busy, but nobody is THAT busy. After a couple of weeks have passed, I always start thinking: Is she mad at me? Did I say something last time that rubbed her the wrong way? Or … is she sick? Missing? Dead? It's exhausting, honestly. Is there something I can do to get her to check in regularly? I miss her so much (too much?). And I am bitterly jealous of friends who hear from their grown kids all the time. Unfortunately, I seem to be surrounded by them.