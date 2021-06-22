Tuesday: Existing Home Sales, Richmond Fed Mfg, Fed Chair Powell

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: No Easy Victories For Mortgage Rates. 10yr yields may have hit their lowest levels in months in the wee hours of the morning and people may always perceive a bit too much correlation between 10yr yields and mortgage rates, but the latter didn't have quite the same success. To be fair, Treasuries ended up losing ground as the day progressed, but even so, they are nearer to their recent lows than mortgage rates. [30 year fixed 3.25%]