Tuesday: Existing Home Sales, Richmond Fed Mfg, Fed Chair Powell

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 17 days ago

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: No Easy Victories For Mortgage Rates. 10yr yields may have hit their lowest levels in months in the wee hours of the morning and people may always perceive a bit too much correlation between 10yr yields and mortgage rates, but the latter didn't have quite the same success. To be fair, Treasuries ended up losing ground as the day progressed, but even so, they are nearer to their recent lows than mortgage rates. [30 year fixed 3.25%]

Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Powell, European inflation, China trade

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to U.S. Congress, plus the latest data on consumer sentiment in Europe and trade in China - here’s a quick look through ahead to next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. Powell, in a...
Economythemreport.com

The Week Ahead: Fed Chair Examines the Path of the Economy

The U.S. House Committee on Financial Services will host a Virtual Hearing “Monetary Policy and the State of the Economy,” set for Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET. At the hearing, Jerome H. Powell, Chairman, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, will present the Fed's Semiannual...
Businessdsnews.com

Fannie Mae’s Chief Economist Talks Housing

Serves as SVP and Chief Economist at Fannie Mae, where he is responsible for forecasts and analyses of the economy of the housing and mortgage markets. Duncan also oversees strategic research regarding the potential impact of external factors on the housing industry. He leads the House Price Forecast Working Group reporting to the Finance Committee.
BusinessArkansas Online

At June meeting, Fed talked of cuts in bond purchases

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve officials started discussing at their meeting last month the timing and mechanics of reducing their huge monthly bond purchases, which are used to keep longer-term interest rates in check. The debate, revealed in the minutes of the Fed's June meeting that were released Wednesday, reflected a...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Gold investors call Fed’s inflation bluff

Gold investors are taking the wheel, setting the precious metal up for a major rally as investors realize the Federal Reserve is powerless against rising and persistent inflation, according to one strategist. The precious metal on Thursday was flirting with a sixth straight day of gains, hovering near $1,800 an...
Real Estatethejacksonpress.org

The Housing Market Catches the Fed’s Attention

The heat emanating from the U.S. housing market has the attention of at least some of the folks at the Federal Reserve. The minutes of the June meeting revealed that “several” Fed officials think there would be benefits to begin the eventual taper of bond purchasers by reducing the mortgage-backed securities buying faster than Treasuries. The reason for this, in the gentle language of the minutes, is to ease “valuation pressures in housing markets.”
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. jumps as S&P & Nasdaq post record closing peak after June 15-16 FOMC Minutes

On Wednesday, a slew of US stock indices had wrapped up the session modestly higher with S&P 500 and Nasdaq extending their recent rounds of record-setting rallies, as Minutes from the June 15-16 US Federal Reserve policy meet released earlier in the day, had stressed an uneven economic recovery in the United States, signalling that the latest US Fed policy meet had underscored a US economy which had yet to be prepared to begin a taper-talk.
Marketskitco.com

Gold prices holding above $1,800 following Fed Minutes

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support just above $1,800 an ounce and is seeing little reaction to the Federal Reserve minutes that highlighted discussion that some committee members see the potential for the central bank to tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected. The minutes of the...
Businesswibqam.com

Fed minutes may provide clues on bond-taper timeline, inflation outlook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – At its June policy meeting the Federal Reserve edged towards a debate over when and how to reduce its support for a U.S. economy healing from the coronavirus pandemic, and the release of the minutes later on Wednesday may provide insight on how fast that discussion is evolving amid an unexpectedly large jump in inflation.
San Francisco, CASFGate

Fed minutes of June FOMC under scrutiny for taper-timing hints

The record of the Federal Reserve's meeting last month, which surprised investors with a hawkish pivot, will be scrutinized on Wednesday for any hints on when the central bank will pare back its support for the economy. The Fed delivered a double-whammy at the June gathering after its quarterly economic...
Businesskitco.com

Fed's 'substantial' progress goal not yet met in June, minutes show

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials last month felt that substantial further progress on the economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," though participants expected progress to continue, according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank's June policy meeting. "Various participants" at the...
StocksDetroit News

Stocks close higher, led by gains for tech; bond yields drop

New York – Stocks are closing higher Wednesday, led by gains in Apple, Oracle and other tech companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to close at a record high. Banks rose despite another drop in bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.32% from 1.37% a day earlier. Industrial stocks and health care companies were also among the gainers. Energy stocks fell as the price of oil dropped.
Businesssouthernillinoisnow.com

The Fed Acknowledges Inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4%, up from its March projection of 2.4%, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42%.1.

