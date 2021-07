Charlotte FC has its inaugural head coach. Miguel Ángel Ramírez’s official announcement as head coach by the expansion Major League Soccer franchise is expected this week. News of Ramírez’s hire was first reported by the Athletic. It will be the 36-year-old Spaniard’s first time coaching in MLS when the club debuts in 2022. He will join the club with a roster of six players, only one of whom has MLS experience (midfielder Brandt Broncico, a Charlotte alumnus).