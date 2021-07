A dog stranded on the 36th floor of a building in Turkey has been rescued by the local fire department after being stuck on a ledge for around 10 days. The dog, which was trapped on the 36th floor of a 38-story building in the Hadımköy Akçaburgaz District of Istanbul, Turkey, for 10 days, was rescued after local residents saw it occasionally walk towards the edge of the building, Turkish newspaper Millî Gazete reported on Monday.