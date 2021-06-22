Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Masks no longer required at GRPS for non-school-based staff

By Kellen Voss
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVlPp_0abSAo0S00

In a letter addressed to parents, guardians and staff today, Grand Rapids Public Schools announced today that masks will no longer be required for non-school-based staff, effective Tuesday, June 22.

School staff and students will still need to wear masks through the end of Summer school on July 22.

This is in accordance with the updated face guidance and recommendations for face masks that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services came out with today .

For school-based staff and students, universal masking, completion of a daily health screener, and 3 feet social distancing are required.

Masks are still not required for outdoor activities.

If a non-school-based employee needs to interact with a student, they are required to wear a mask whether they are fully vaccinated or not

In regards to the 2021-22 school year, GRPS plans to be 100 percent in person, five days a week, for the 2021-22 school year. No final decisions have been made on COVID-19 mitigation measures for masks or social distancing, as GRPS awaits guidance and direction from the state and county health officials.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
City
Grand Rapids, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Grps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Muskegon County, MIPosted by
CNN

8-year-old mowing 50 lawns for free in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Kathy Peoples' front yard is mowed, thanks to a post she saw on Facebook. “It was cute. He had such a great demeanor about him,” Peoples said. The post was advertising an 8-year-old's mowing services. JR Achterhoff is taking the 50-yard Challenge. It's simple, really. JR plans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy