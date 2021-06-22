UFC Vegas 30 predictions: ‘Gane vs Volkov’ early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview

Is it possible that the baddest man on the planet is scared to fight someone? Surely, age has caught up to the GOAT, but even with Tyson’s age, he is still a specimen of a fighter. Maybe it’s because Tyson has changed his ways that he is said to be scared of this star. Whatever the case may be, how much truth does any of this hold and will we see a face-off between the two eventually? Jorge Masvidal Huge Nick Diaz Challenge Leaks.