Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Vegas 30 predictions: ‘Gane vs Volkov’ early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview

By Patrick L. Stumberg
MMAmania.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Heavyweight title challenger could be decided this Saturday (June 26, 2021) when unbeaten phenom Ciryl Gane trades hands with long-time contender, Alexander Volkov, at UFC Vegas 30, which takes place inside the promotion’s APEX venue in Las Vegas, Nevada. The afternoon will also see Ovince St. Preux take on late-notice replacement Tanner Boser, Danilo Marques take on Kennedy Nzechukwu in a clash of rising 205-pound hopefuls, and Andre Fili slug it out with Daniel Pineda at 145 pounds.

www.mmamania.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Yancy Medeiros
Person
Julia Avila
Person
Andre Fili
Person
Sijara Eubanks
Person
Gregor Gillespie
Person
Charles Rosa
Person
Tanner Boser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Prelims#Combat#Espn Ufc#Canadian#Invicta#Lithuanian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCcombatpress.com

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, June 26, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. In the night’s main event, heavyweight contenders lock horns as Frenchman Cyril Gane takes on former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov in a five-round affair. Gane has opened his career with eight straight victories, including five inside the Octagon. Volkov, meanwhile, enters the bout riding the momentum of back-to-back knockout wins over Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 30 start time, who is fighting today at ‘Gane vs Volkov’ in Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to action later today (Sat., June 26, 2021) for UFC Vegas 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Ciryl Gane will face Alexander Volkov in what is sure-to-be a hard-hitting Heavyweight affair. In the co-main event of the evening, Tanner Boser will face Ovince Saint Preux, also at 265-pounds.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 30 live stream results, ‘Gane vs Volkov’ play-by-play updates

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is locked and loaded for UFC Vegas 30 this Sat. afternoon (June 26, 2021) on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining duties fall to heavyweight hurters Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov, who collide for a spot in the 265-pound title chase. Shortly before that hard-hitting affair gets underway, fellow heavyweight bruisers Tanner Boser and Ovince Saint Preux go to war for division bragging rights.
UFCtheScore

Gane beats Volkov in tactical UFC main event

Ciryl Gane's path toward the top of the heavyweight division continued Saturday evening. Gane defeated Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) in the UFC Fight Night main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The No. 3-ranked heavyweight had a great showcase in the striking department against...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Alexander Volkov reacts after losing decision to Ciryl Gane at UFC Vegas 30: “I have a lot to grow and work on”

UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov reacted after losing a decision to Ciryl Gane at UFC Vegas 30, saying “I have a lot to grow and work on.”. Volkov lost a unanimous decision to Gane in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 event. Although the striking statistics saw Gane officially only outland Volkov 135 to 115 in significant strikes, the Frenchman won a very wide decision on the judges’ scorecards, with the three cage-side judges scoring the bout 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46 in favor of Gane.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 30 betting odds: Ciryl Gane slightly favored over veteran Alexander Volkov

It’s just about time for UFC Vegas 30, which hails from the promotion’s APEX facility in Nevada, USA. Atop the card we have a top-ranked heavyweight tussle between the 8-0 Ciryl Gane and the 33-8 Alexander Volkov. Bloody Elbow is here to bring you the betting odds for this clash of top-tier titans, as well as for the rest of the UFC Vegas 30 lineup.
UFCNew York Post

UFC Vegas 30: Take a shot on underdog Alexander Volkov to beat Ciryl Gane

VSiN’s MMA expert Lou Finocchiaro dives into the main event for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 card. Ciryl Gane -155 vs. Alexander Volkov +130, heavyweights (265 pounds), main event. The UFC gives us a bout of major importance in the heavyweight division with this one. Gane, a French prospect, sports a...
UFCFanSided

UFC Vegas 30: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov reddit live stream: How to watch

Two heavyweights look to take the next step towards becoming a UFC champion. UFC Vegas 30 goes down this Saturday with a variety of must-see matchups. The main event will feature two tactically sound heavyweights that have the power to end this fight early. Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov will be the latest edition of perfectly matched heavyweight fights.
UFCPosted by
PennLive.com

UFC Fight Night live stream (6/26/21): How to watch Gane vs. Volkov, time, fight card

Rising heavyweight mixed martial artist Cyril Gane will take on former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov on Saturday in the headline event of the latest UFC Fight Night. The six-fight main card from Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET June 26 and will stream on ESPN+. Preliminary bouts start as early as 1 p.m. ET, and you can watch all the action with a subscription that costs $4.99 per month.
UFCchatsports.com

Ciryl Gane willing to wait for title shot following UFC Vegas 30 win over Alexander Volkov

Ciryl Gane, Alexander Volkov, MMAjunkie.com, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Derrick Lewis, Francis N'gannou, Las Vegas, United States of America, France. Ciryl Gane believes he should be next in line to challenge for the heavyweight title following his shutout win over Alexander Volkov in last night’s UFC Fight Night 190 main event in Las Vegas.
UFCufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX. 1 – Ciryl Gane. Someday there will be a scathing expose revealing that...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson Allegedly ‘Scared’ To Fight UFC Star

Is it possible that the baddest man on the planet is scared to fight someone? Surely, age has caught up to the GOAT, but even with Tyson’s age, he is still a specimen of a fighter. Maybe it’s because Tyson has changed his ways that he is said to be scared of this star. Whatever the case may be, how much truth does any of this hold and will we see a face-off between the two eventually? Jorge Masvidal Huge Nick Diaz Challenge Leaks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy