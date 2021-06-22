UFC Vegas 30 predictions: ‘Gane vs Volkov’ early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview
The next Heavyweight title challenger could be decided this Saturday (June 26, 2021) when unbeaten phenom Ciryl Gane trades hands with long-time contender, Alexander Volkov, at UFC Vegas 30, which takes place inside the promotion’s APEX venue in Las Vegas, Nevada. The afternoon will also see Ovince St. Preux take on late-notice replacement Tanner Boser, Danilo Marques take on Kennedy Nzechukwu in a clash of rising 205-pound hopefuls, and Andre Fili slug it out with Daniel Pineda at 145 pounds.www.mmamania.com