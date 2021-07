The Texas Longhorns will meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Final Four of the Collge World World Series on Friday night. Texas was able to stay alive in the tournament with a 6-2 win over Virginia last night and will look to bring some of that momentum to this game. Meanwhile, Mississippi State is coming off a 6-5 win over Virginia as well on Tuesday and will look to keep those Texas Longhorns bats at bay, they’ve been hot the last three games.