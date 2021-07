SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans in the New Mexico Legislature are calling for a public debate over the $1.75 billion in federal aid they say the House and Senate should allocate. The money was part of the state budget passed by the Democratically-controlled Legislature this Spring. But Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed portions of the budget, arguing the $1.75 billion is for the executive to appropriate. Republicans are saying Monday that the Legislature should fight back, perhaps with an extraordinary session to discuss legal action against Lujan Grisham. They bemoaned a that Legislative Council on the subject Monday is being held privately, and that the public can't hear the discussion.