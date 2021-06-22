Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul ruled out for Game 2

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGdnt_0abSABmF00

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will both be sidelined for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday in Phoenix.

Neither All-Star played in Game 1 of the series Sunday — a 120-114 home win by the Suns — Leonard due to a knee injury, Paul because of COVID-19 protocols.

Los Angeles coach Tyronn Lue said Monday that Leonard won’t play Tuesday, and the Suns listed Paul as “out” on their official injury report.

Leonard missed 20 games in the regular season and has been out since sustaining a knee injury in Game 4 of the Clippers’ conference semifinal series against the Utah Jazz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SH2Hu_0abSABmF00 Also Read:
NBA world reacts to brilliant performance from Devin Booker in Phoenix Suns’ Game 1 win

Leonard did not join the Clippers on the trip to Phoenix on Saturday, although Lue said Monday his star forward has been communicating daily about game strategy with coaches and players via FaceTime and text.

Paul remains in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols after missing Game 1, the first game this postseason he hasn’t played.

Neither Paul nor the Suns have publicly commented on whether Paul tested positive for COVID-19 or was a close contact of someone who did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNMYH_0abSABmF00 Also Read:
NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Leonard, who turns 30 next week, won NBA titles with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors and is a two-time Finals MVP. In 52 regular-season games in 2020-21, he averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.

Paul, 36, is seeking the first championship of his 16-year NBA career. He played in 70 games on the regular season, averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds. He led the league in free-throw shooting at 93.4 percent. Paul spent six seasons (2011-17) with the Clippers.

In addition, Lue was unsure about the gameday status for forward Marcus Morris Sr., who was sidelined for most of the second half in Game 1 because of a right knee sprain. He contributed six points and three rebounds in 21 minutes, shooting 3-for-11 from the field.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Tyronn Lue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Facetime#The San Antonio Spurs#Gameday#Golden State Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s wife: Jada Crawley

Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest guards to ever play in the NBA. CP3 has made a huge difference wherever he’s been, with his impact now being heavily felt on the title-chasing Phoenix Suns. Along the way in his illustrious career, there has always been one person right by his side. In this post, we’re taking a look at Chris Paul’s wife, Jada Crawley.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Suns, NBA Finals score, takeaways: Chris Paul, Phoenix sink Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee in Game 1

The Phoenix Suns are three wins away from a championship after a strong Game 1 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. The two sides were close for most of the first half before Phoenix pushed the lead as high as 20 in the third quarter. A furious Bucks comeback cut it back down to seven in the fourth quarter, but the Suns just would not be denied. They took Milwaukee's punch and countered with several of their own, ultimately winning Game 1, 118-105.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBACBS Sports

Suns-Clippers picks, NBA playoff betting odds: Why Paul George, Los Angeles will force a Game 7 Wednesday

I cite the following trend not as a definitive stance on my position, but simply to inform those considering betting on Game 6 Wednesday night. In the three games Chris Paul has played in this series, the Phoenix Suns are scoring only 97.7 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. When he goes to the bench? Their offense jumps up to 112.5 points per 100 possessions. Again, I am not saying Chris Paul makes the Suns worse, but for a variety of reasons, I do think his presence has made life a little bit easier on the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBACBS Sports

Paul George says Clippers-Suns series would've gone different if Kawhi Leonard was healthy: 'We'd be going on'

The Phoenix Suns pummeled the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday to punch a ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, as L.A. failed to mount another comeback in the postseason. With All-Star and franchise centerpiece Kawhi Leonard's out for the entirety of the series with a knee injury, the Clippers always had their backs against the wall against a dominant Suns team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy