Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dutchess by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dutchess A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN DUTCHESS AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES At 1006 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Livingston, or 9 miles southeast of Hudson, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hudson, Rhinebeck, Chatham, Claverack, Livingston, Copake, Pine Plains, Clermont, Red Hook, Valatie, Athens, Austerlitz, Ancram, Philmont, Kinderhook, Millerton, Lorenz Park, Stanfordville, Claverack-Red Mills and Staatsburg. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov