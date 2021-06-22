‘America’s Got Talent’ returns to regular time slot, full line-up of acts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – “America’s Got Talent” is making a return to its regular time slot Tuesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. with a full line-up of 14 acts. This will be the fourth audition episode, with three Golden Buzzers handed out so far in Season 16. Judge Howie Mandel chose The Northwell Health Nurse Choir as the first winners of the show’s top honors, telling the group how much their message is needed as the country emerges from the dark days of the pandemic.kfor.com