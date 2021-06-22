‘America’s Got Talent’ returns to regular time slot, full line-up of acts

Josh Blue knows that we're all due for some laughter after the challenges of 2020. It's why he decided to audition for America's Got Talent — and we're so glad he did. On June 22, NBC viewers got to see Josh's season 16 audition, where he introduced himself to judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell. Before beginning his stand-up set, the 42-year-old Denver-based comedian revealed he has cerebral palsy (CP), a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture. He quipped that he likes to "get that out of the way early." And with that, he told the judges to "buckle up" and began cracking self-deprecating jokes left and right.