The Jerrari is half Jeep Wagoneer and half Ferrari 365 GT, and it’s for sale

The unmistakable bellow of a 12-cylinder engine has long been the auditory signature of Italian sports cars, especially those wearing the Raging Bull badge. “When I miss the sound and the fury, I take refuge in my garage and turn the key in the ignition of my Miura,” Ferruccio Lamborghini once said of his V-12-powered supercar from the late 1960s. His namesake brand has continued the legacy of the V-12 power plant even as other marques transition to smaller, turbocharged engines and hybrid power—but, even at Lamborghini, it seems the days of the symphonic V-12 are now numbered. This morning, Automobili Lamborghini announced the last of its flagship models to rely purely on a naturally aspirated V-12: the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae.