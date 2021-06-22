Cancel
Clippers look to cool off Suns' Devin Booker in Game 2

By Field Level Media
Albany Herald
 17 days ago

Looking completely comfortable in the moment, the Phoenix Suns can move even closer to their first NBA Finals in 28 years when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. The Suns got the jump on the Clippers in Game 1 for...

