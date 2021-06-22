Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Avril Lavigne's Sk8er Boi TikTok with Tony Hawk Goes Viral

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA convergence of all things 2002 has erupted on TikTok today as singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has gone viral with her first post on the social media app. The video features the 36-year-old Canadian singer performing her 2002 certified gold single "Sk8er Boi," featuring a cameo by actual skater boy Tony Hawk in the end. As of this writing the video on TikTok has 1.7 million likes while perhaps setting the state for an announcement from the singer that her new record is on the horizon. Lavigne previously confirmed that she'd recorded a new album of material to be released this year, and with her name in headlines now is a good time to get it out there.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Avril Lavigne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Tiktok#Canadian#Tiktok Us#Neanderthal#Alyxdernarr#Sk8ergrltiffany
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Video Gamestheclevelandamerican.com

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater (1+2) Review

On the off chance that there’s consistently been a couple of videogames that need practically zero presentation, whose shining notorieties continue them to the degree that everybody from tired old stars to new confronted novices has most likely known about them by this point, it’s the class characterizing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and its grand spin-off. The initial two passages in an establishment that effectively carried the amazing universe of skating to the consideration of the majority before hard flipping itself into unremarkableness with a lot of unnecessary spin-offs, these are, without, several the best arcade sporting events at any point made, here remastered and remixed into something exceptionally near-total flawlessness by engineer Vicarious Visions.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

‘Bourbon Wife’ goes viral on TikTok for hilarious taste test fails

A ‘Bourbon Wife’ on TikTok is going viral for her painful attempts to share in her husband’s hobby, and people are loving her persistence. TikTok fame can spark off dancing trends or creative uses of the platform, and non-bourbon-drinking Erin Plummer found one that’s been getting more love from the site’s audience. If you’ve seen a few of her clips, then you’ve caught her catchy opening before picking out a new bottle from her husband’s collection.
Musicwxerfm.com

The Kid LAROI teases collab with Justin Bieber is “coming”

After teasing it for days, The Kid LAROI has finally confirmed that his song “Stay,” a collaboration with his new bestie Justin Bieber, “is coming.”. You can now pre-save the song, though there’s no official release date. Three days ago, LAROI posted a photo of himself holding up a sign saying, “Stay July 9th?”
Theater & Dancedexerto.com

TikTok of Addison Rae dancing in public goes viral for stranger’s awkward reaction

People are roasting a viral video that captured TikTok sensation Addison Rae dancing in public, with people pointing out the stranger in the background’s reaction. 20-year-old Addison Rae is one of the biggest stars to emerge from the ever-expanding video app TikTok. Although she only began posting on the app in 2019, she has already accumulated over 80 million followers on the app, along with large followings on other platforms like Instagram.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

WILLOW announces new album ft. Travis Barker & Avril Lavigne, shares “LIPSTICK”

We recently named WILLOW's (aka Willow Smith) Travis Barker collaborator "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" one of the 10 songs from the pop punk revival you need to know, and now WILLOW has announced her new album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, due July 16 via MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation (pre-order) and featuring that song, a TBA collab with Avril Lavigne, and the new song "LIPSTICK." "I just wanted to let loose with this album. I wanted to have fun and be young and not be so existential and worrying all the time," WILLOW said.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily News

Jennifer Aniston lookalike on TikTok goes viral for impression of ‘Friends’ Rachel Green

Jennifer Aniston has some Jennifer Aniston competition. A TikTok user known as @she_plusthree, whose real name is Lisa Tranel, is stunning visitors to the social networking platform with her resemblance to the “Friends” star. In one of Tranel’s latest videos, which has since gone viral, she can be seen lip-syncing a line from “Friends” in the 1997 episode titled “The One Where Chandler Can’t ...
Behind Viral Videosorlandomagazine.com

An Interview With TikTok Star Tony Piloseno

For most people, music evokes a feeling. But for TikTok content creator Tony “Tonester” Piloseno, it elicits swirls of colors that he mimics as he blends paint in his addictively soothing videos that have amassed 1.8 million followers. Piloseno, who recently launched his own Tonester paint line with Winter Garden-based...
Sportsweisradio.com

“It’s about time”: Skating legend Tony Hawk says he’s “excited” that skateboarding will debut at Tokyo Olympics

For the first time, the Olympics is officially adding Skateboarding, Surfing and Sport Climbing to the upcoming Summer Games. Skateboard legend Tony Hawk and sports commentator Sal Masekela [massa-KEH-lah] helped celebrate the new additions — and what it took to get them to the Tokyo Games — with a documentary called World Debut now out on the Olympics’ YouTube channel.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Rapper’s 2013 track which ‘predicted’ 2020 Covid pandemic goes viral on TikTok

A 2013 track by rapper Dr Creep has gone viral on TikTok due to lyrics which listeners claim “predicted” the Covid pandemic.Entitled “Pandemic”, the track makes reference to a “coronavirus” in the year 2020.However, the artist himself has previously explained the track away as a bizarre coincidence. When he first wrote the lyrics “2020 combined with coronavirus, bodies stacking”, there were already multiple coronaviruses in existence, and the virus type was being discussed in the press at the time.Writing on Facebook last year, the rapper explained: “As for mentioning 2020, well 2020-2030 was just significant years to me, as...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
Theater & DancePosted by
Daily Dot

‘That is truly awful cultural appropriation’: White dancers accused of blackface, slammed for doing ‘Bollywood Haka’ dance

A group of white dancers from the Czech Republic is receiving backlash after posting a video on Instagram wearing black face paint while performing a “Bollywood Haka” dance. “That’s not dance fusion,” one user commented. “That is truly awful cultural appropriation.”. The video was posted by choreographer and performer Jarmila...
MusicMic

Willow Smith's latest interview proves "white people's music" doesn't exist, but racism does

Trying to box Willow Smith into a hairstyle, let alone a genre of music, just leads to her cutting her hair off in defiance and rocking out however she wants. In a recent cover story interview for V Magazine, Smith opened up about how her creative freedom wasn’t born from overwhelming support, but rather a history of fighting longstanding racist stereotypes against Black artists and the bullying she faced in her childhood. It’s the latest example of how “white people’s music” doesn’t exist, but racism does.
NBAHOT 97

50 Cent Reacts To James Harden Allegedly Sending Saweetie $100K For A Date & Gives Quavo Advice!

50 Cent decided to chime in on Saweetie allegedly dating NBA star James Harden. Saweetie nor James confirmed or denied the news. However, there’s been chatter of their alleged romance. We covered the report yesterday (June 10), fans concluded after Offset liked a tweet regarding the names of Saweetie and James. The Tweet said, “Now why ** are people saying sweetie and James harden ** each other…” tweet reads. Offset has since deleted liking the post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy