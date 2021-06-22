Avril Lavigne's Sk8er Boi TikTok with Tony Hawk Goes Viral

On the off chance that there’s consistently been a couple of videogames that need practically zero presentation, whose shining notorieties continue them to the degree that everybody from tired old stars to new confronted novices has most likely known about them by this point, it’s the class characterizing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and its grand spin-off. The initial two passages in an establishment that effectively carried the amazing universe of skating to the consideration of the majority before hard flipping itself into unremarkableness with a lot of unnecessary spin-offs, these are, without, several the best arcade sporting events at any point made, here remastered and remixed into something exceptionally near-total flawlessness by engineer Vicarious Visions.