CHICAGO -- Moments after Javier Báez had a mental lapse on the basepaths on Monday night, the Cubs' shortstop found himself out of the game against Cleveland. In the fourth inning of the Cubs' 4-0 loss to Cleveland, Báez ran from first to third on a routine flyout to left field off the bat of Anthony Rizzo. The issue was that there was only one out at the time. By the time left fielder Eddie Rosario made the catch, Báez was nearly to third base.