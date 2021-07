The former Ohio State running back was drafted with the 88th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, signaling that Kyle Shanahan liked Sermon's skill set and size within his run-centric offense. Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert are both dealing with knee injuries, which has opened the path for Sermon to contribute early and often. He has impressed with his pass-catching ability out of the backfield and will look to keep the momentum going into training camp and pre-season. Sermon is currently the RB41 in half-PPR formats and could return great value if he continues to be drafted in the ninth round of redraft leagues.