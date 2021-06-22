Cancel
Celebrities

Over 30% Agree This Is Taylor Swift's Worst Ex-Boyfriend

By Lillian Gao
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taylor Swift and the term "ex-boyfriend" have a storied past. There was a time the singer-songwriter was heavily slammed, without balance, for prolifically churning out songs about her exes. In a 2014 appearance on the Australian radio show "Jules, Merrick & Sophie," Swift — for what seemed like the first time in her career — openly labeled said criticism of her writing "one too many" breakup songs as sexist. (She has stood up for herself in the wake of sexist remarks more often since then.) "You're going to have people who are going to say, 'Oh, you know, like, she just writes songs about her ex-boyfriends,'" Swift noted of past comments about her lyrics, continuing, "No one says that about Ed Sheeran. No one says that about Bruno Mars. They're all writing songs about their exes, their current girlfriends, their love life, and no one raises the red flag there." After all, most of the human population has led love lives of some kind, right?

