Wichita, KS

As shootings ‘skyrocket,’ Wichita police get council approval for federal crackdown

By Jason Tidd
Wichita Eagle
 17 days ago

Amid a surge in violent crime in Wichita, police on Tuesday received City Council approval of a partnership with the U.S. Marshals for a federal crackdown. The federal operation follows what Police Chief Gordon Ramsay called a “busy weekend” with seven shootings where nine people were shot. One of the shootings hospitalized an officer, who was shot in the head and legs with what a police captain described as “an AR-15 style assault rifle.”

www.kansas.com
