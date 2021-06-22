Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR Q&A: Kyle Busch is still King of Saturdays, but how will history treat that?

Gainesville.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere do you rank Kyle Busch’s 100 Xfinity Series victories among historic achievements?. On its own, it ranks with Mike Hessman’s all-time record of 433 minor-league home runs. But unlike Kyle Busch, Hessman didn’t include a ton of success at the big-league level. In certain instances, Kyle’s Saturday racing was strictly a business decision to either fund his own race team or his own pockets. No shame there, of course. When it’s all over, Kyle’s Busch/Xfinity Series prowess will illustrate his desire and willingness to race more often (and win more often) than his fellow stars.

www.gainesville.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ken Willis
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Mike Hessman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfinity Series#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Kyle Busch Also Has a NASCAR Schedule Fix

It was such a Kyle Busch response to winning a race and answering a question about it by suggesting it shouldn’t even exist -- but that’s more or less what happened on Sunday after he emerged victorious in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350. (This is a joke) Of course,...
Detroit, MIPosted by
FanSided

IndyCar driver says he’d fight NASCAR’s Kyle Busch

IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner Will Power said that he would volunteer to fight a NASCAR driver and he would select Kyle Busch. Following the opening practice session for this weekend’s IndyCar doubleheader at Belle Isle Street Circuit, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, three drivers took part in quite an interesting news conference.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Kyle Busch Earns Sunday Victory at Pocono in Touch-and-Go Finish

Popular NASCAR driver Kyle Busch took a chance at the end of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Pocono and it paid off with his second victory of the 2021 season. On Sunday afternoon, NASCAR drivers lined up on the track for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350. And while Kyle Busch is going home with his second win, the race was touch-and-go all the way up until the end. Busch actually found himself in a three-way race with William Byron and Denny Hamlin while nearing the final lap.
MotorsportsEllwood City Ledger

NASCAR: Kyle Busch has enough gas to win on Sunday at Pocono

The action is back at Pocono Raceway and the Pocono Record has reporters Micaela Hood and Frank Piscani at the Tricky Triangle to provide live coverage of the day's events. Saturday results:Alex Bowman zips past Kyle Larson after late flat and wins at Pocono. Of interest:Lehigh Valley native, NASCAR crew...
Motorsportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

John Hunter Nemechek outduels Kyle Busch for win at Pocono

John Hunter Nemechek passed team owner Kyle Busch on a restart with six laps left and pulled away to win Saturday's CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway. Nemechek crossed the finish line at the 2.5-mile triangular track 1.337 seconds ahead of Busch, who had...
Long Pond, PAPottsville Republican Herald

POCONOTES: Kyle Busch earns a pair of second-place finishes Saturday

LONG POND — Two races and two second-place finishes for Kyle Busch on Saturday at Pocono Raceway. Busch led 20-of-60 laps in the Camping World Truck Brakleen 150 and finished second behind teammate John Hunter Nemechek. Later, in NASCAR’s Pocono Organics CBD 325, Busch led 30 laps, won Stage 1 and finished second behind Alex Bowman.
MotorsportsFinger Lakes Times

Kyle Busch wins second Pocono Cup race

Kyle Busch scored his second win of the season Sunday with his car stuck in fourth gear almost the entire race. The No. 18 driver might not have had a functional clutch at the end of 140 laps, but he had just enough fuel to outpace the field. The final...
Motorsportsspectrumlocalnews.com

Kurt Busch chases NASCAR playoffs with future uncertain

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Kurt Busch has welcomed the uncertainty of this season as he chases a playoff berth while pondering his future in NASCAR. Busch posted the fastest practice time Saturday as NASCAR’s Cup Series returned to Road America for the first time since 1956. His younger brother, Kyle Busch, had the second-fastest practice time but crashed and will have to start Sunday at the back of the pack in a backup car.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Kurt Busch tops Cup practice at Road America, Kyle Busch wrecks

Kurt and Kyle Busch topped Saturday’s lone NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Road America, but it won’t do much good for Kyle. After setting what was then the top average speed of 108.658 mph early in the 55-minute session, Kyle Busch went off course in Turn 11, spun and hit in the inside retaining wall, doing significant damage to his No. 18 Toyota.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Kyle Busch Stays Perfect At Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – So far during the NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Kyle Busch is perfect. How he maintained that perfection Saturday was less than perfect. Busch picked up his 101st Xfinity Series victory by winning the Henry 180 at Road America Saturday afternoon. He is now a perfect four-for-four in Xfinity Series competition this season.
Motorsportsmrn.com

Kyle Busch, Wallace to start at rear

Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch will be among six drivers to start at the rear of the NASCAR Cup Series field for Sunday’s Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota lost power during Wallace’s...

Comments / 1

Community Policy