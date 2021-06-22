NASCAR Q&A: Kyle Busch is still King of Saturdays, but how will history treat that?
Where do you rank Kyle Busch’s 100 Xfinity Series victories among historic achievements?. On its own, it ranks with Mike Hessman’s all-time record of 433 minor-league home runs. But unlike Kyle Busch, Hessman didn’t include a ton of success at the big-league level. In certain instances, Kyle’s Saturday racing was strictly a business decision to either fund his own race team or his own pockets. No shame there, of course. When it’s all over, Kyle’s Busch/Xfinity Series prowess will illustrate his desire and willingness to race more often (and win more often) than his fellow stars.www.news-journalonline.com