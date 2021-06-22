Cancel
Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrested for allegedly possessing Uzi in car

New York Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark is facing a felony weapons charge — illegal possession of a firearm — following his Sunday night arrest in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.com. Clark was said found to be carrying an Uzi when pulled over in his Lamborghini SUV on a traffic...

nypost.com
