You need to watch the best post-apocalyptic cult thriller on Netflix ASAP

Well, there are worse ways to meet the end to be quite honest, and everyone appears to be consigned to the fact life on earth as they know it is going to end, and they’re celebrating, or perhaps that’s not the correct word. It would appear that they’re taking this time to do and say the things they wanted to for a long time since there’s no more of a need to hold back. Plus, there’s no rioting, looting, anarchy, or anything else that can be seen. That’s the key though, we don’t see any of it. Turning the end of the world into a dramatic comedy is certainly different and it would appear that it could be something that people might find endearing and entertaining since it doesn’t impose the same kind of chaos on the audience as a typical end of the world movie might and it’s about a woman that goes around attempting to speak to the people in her life to gain a bit of closure and perhaps even a little bit of redemption. It does bring up a good point that it’s likely better to die with a clear conscience than to die with a heap of regret that was never taken care of earlier.