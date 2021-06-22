Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Delta to hire 1,000-plus pilots by summer 2022

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KzSDI_0abS5DOb00

As travel demand rebounds amid the nationwide COVID-19 recovery, Delta Air Lines told staff Monday that it plans to hire more than 1,000 pilots by the summer of 2022.

“This is exciting news both for the pilots looking to join Delta and those of you already on the seniority list because it means career progression opportunities as we continue our recovery, account for scheduled pilot retirements and position for network expansion,” John Laughter, the Atlanta-based carrier’s head of operations, stated in a memo to employees seen by CNBC.

The company announced two months ago that it planned to resume hiring midyear, with 75 pilots expected to be onboarded between June and August, the network reported.

According to Reuters, Laughter also told employees in his memo that Delta expects U.S. leisure travel volume to return this month to pre-pandemic levels and is already seeing a resurgence in business travel.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
41K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Pilot#Cnbc#Reuters#Laughter#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

SAS To Launch A321LR Operations; Full U.S. Network Set To Return

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) said it will finally be operating to all its U.S. destinations again in the fall as it announced the resumption of direct service to Boston in September and Miami in October. The Star Alliance member said the three-times weekly Boston Logan (BOS) route from Copenhagen... Subscription Required.
Public HealthPosted by
Williamson Source

COVID-19 Delta and Delta Plus Variants Threaten Unvaccinated

As we know from the many strains of flu, viruses mutate. But, unlike bacteria, they do not live long outside the host body, so they work hard to get into a host and thrive because they are microscopic parasites. Unfortunately, often as they thrive, they make their host sick. This is what COVID-19 is doing, and the latest variants, Delta and Delta Plus are what have been overwhelming India’s medical system. And they are the next threat to health in the United States, especially among the unvaccinated.
Travelbizjournals

Attractions, hotels and travel industry groups reveal plan to reopen overseas travel

International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions/IAAPA Company. A group of 24 trade organizations in and around the travel industry are making a case for bringing back overseas travel, which would be a boon for Orlando's tourism industry. The group, which includes trade organizations such as International Association of Amusement...
Travelinvesting.com

Delta, Spirit Attractive As Travel Rebounds, But Overall, Airline Shares Slump

Airline stocks, one of the most popular reopening trades, aren’t moving in the direction investors had hoped. The US Global Jets ETF (NYSE:JETS) has shed more than 15% during the past quarter, just as more and more people are taking flights after a long pandemic break. The US Transportation Security Administration said last Friday that airport screenings have climbed above 2019 levels for the first time since the outbreak of the health crisis, signalling strong travel demand for the summer months.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Delta Made An Amazing ‘Queer Eye’ Themed Safety Video But COVID-19 Means it Won’t Show Onboard Flights

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc around the world, Delta Air Lines was putting the finishing touches on a brand new safety video to coincide with a new season of the hit ‘Queer Eye’ Netflix reboot. The pandemic, like so many things, delayed the release of the new video before senior executives finally took the decision to drop the video altogether.
Aerospace & Defenseloudounnow.com

United Airlines Pledges Major Jobs Expansion in Region

United Airlines has announced plans to expand its Washington, DC. region workforce by up to 3,000 by 2026. Most of those positions are expected to land at United’s hub at Dulles Airport. “This is United playing to our strengths. The location of our U.S. hubs means we’re uniquely positioned to...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Looks To Backfill Aggressive Aircraft Retirements

Delta Air Lines aggressively retired aircraft in 2020. The airline withdrew over 200 aircraft from its fleet as it managed the near-term impact of the pandemic. Now, with traffic coming back, Delta is trying to backfill those retired aircraft. So far, it appears the airline is turning to the used market as airlines offload jets they no longer need or would like to pay for. If they are coming at attractive rates, which they most likely are, it could be a winning decision for Delta in the long run.
Pflugerville, TXPosted by
KVUE

Amazon hiring 1,000 employees for Pflugerville center

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Amazon is looking to hire 1,000 employees ahead of a planned August opening of its 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Pflugerville. According to the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the available positions are mostly in picking, packing and shipping roles starting at $15 per hour with full-time roles eligible for benefits including paid leave, health insurance and 401(k). These employees will work alongside high-tech robotics to ship items to Amazon's distribution centers throughout the country, according to a July 1 news release.
Public HealthMic

Is the Delta Plus variant as dangerous as it sounds?

If your Instagram stories are any indicator, Hot Vax Summer is in full swing in the United States. But amid the reunions and revelry, sobering headlines remind us that the pandemic isn’t over yet. Lately, concerns have been swirling around the Delta Plus coronavirus variant, first detected in India in April and now present in almost a dozen countries, including the U.S., the New York Times reported. Here’s everything you need to know about this new variant.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

United Airlines Expects To Hire 10,000 More Pilots By 2030

United’s new blockbuster order for 270 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft comes with huge job growth. The carrier plans to hire 10,000 new pilots by the end of the decade and a total of 25,000 new employees by 2026. These will be spread out across United’s hubs, with Newark seeing the largest rise in workforce.
Public HealthPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Will COVID Delta disrupt the Summer of ’21?

As we approach the July 4 holiday weekend, there are continuing signs things are getting back to normal, and the state's COVID metrics continue to show the pandemic is waning here. Governor Phil Murphy reported just 191 new COVID cases on Sunday and the state's rate of transmission (r/t) remains...
Economyblooloop.com

Disney World offering $1,000 hiring bonuses to new staff

The Walt Disney Company is attempting to fill job openings as the summer season nears by offering $1,000 hiring bonuses to new staff at Walt Disney World Resort, according to the company’s website. Disney World’s new housekeepers and culinary cast members will receive the bonus if they stay on the...
ScienceBirmingham Star

Delta plus imp for immune escape: IGIB

By Joymala BagchiNew Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Delta Plus or AY.1 will always remain a variant of concern (VoC) as it is mutated from the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), which is also a VoC, informed the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) on Friday. The World Health Organisation (WHO)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy