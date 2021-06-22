Cancel
Providence treats long haulers at newly opened COVID Recovery Clinic

By Brenna Kelly
Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Cases of COVID-19 have dropped significantly, but there are still many people battling the long-term symptoms of the disease. Now, more local hospitals are opening clinics dedicated to helping patients recover from long COVID. Providence’s COVID Recovery Clinic opened just over a month ago, and the...

