Providence treats long haulers at newly opened COVID Recovery Clinic

The stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on almost everyone, but particularly on those who have battled COVID-19 and now have lingering symptoms, known as long COVID. About 10% of patients develop long COVID (JAMA, Vol. 225, No. 19, 2021; The BMJ, Vol. 370, No. 8258, 2020). In one recent study in Wuhan, China, researchers found that 6 months after acute infection and hospitalization for COVID-19, 63% of patients reported fatigue or muscle weakness, 26% reported sleep difficulties, and 23% reported anxiety or depression (The Lancet, Vol. 397, No. 10270, 2021). Others who were never hospitalized for COVID-19 also experience long-term symptoms, some even more severe than the initial illness itself (Nature, online first publication, 2021; Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, Vol. 70, No. 18, 2021).