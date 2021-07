DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a man with down syndrome who went missing on Monday has been found safe and un-harmed. Brett Beckley, 24, of Elkton went missing from his home in the 1000 block of Shad Road. Shortly before 4:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers took a report that Beckley had left his home at 2:00 a.m. in a light blue Yamaha golf cart with an aluminum diamond plated tool box in the back.