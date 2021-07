A leading data analyst has told an online event organised by The Independent that he finds it “astonishing” that Russia and Indonesia are not yet on the UK’s “red list”.Currently 56 nations are in the highest-risk category, from which arrivals must go into hotel quarantine for 10 days. The “traffic light” categories are decided by ministers based on analysis from the Joint Biosecurity Centre of the coronavirus risks.Russia and Indonesia are currently on the “amber list,” along with the majority of countries worldwide.Speaking at The Independent’s Race to the Sun event this week, Tim White said: “It’s astonishing to me...