Norden Crown Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date And Confirms Closing Of Private Placement

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown" or the " Company") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC:NOCRF) ( Frankfurt: 03E) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV") to complete the consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of three existing common shares for one new consolidated common share (the " Consolidation"), and the Company has closed into escrow its previously announced non-brokered private ‎placement (the " Private Placement").‎

Consolidation

Further to its news release of April 22, 2021, the Company has received TSXV approval to complete the Consolidation. The Consolidation will be effective at market open on June 23, 2021 (the " Effective Date"). The Company will not change its name as part of the Consolidation but will issue new share certificates under a new CUSIP number.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSXV under its current symbol, "NOCR".

Private Placement

The Company has also closed the Private Placement into escrow, with the securities to be issued under the Private Placement to be issued on a post-Consolidation basis on the Effective Date.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the " 1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements .

About Norden Crown Metals Corp .

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of silver, zinc, copper, and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques. The Company is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

On behalf of Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to completion of the Private Placement on the terms described herein or at all, the use of proceeds of the Private Placement, the planned exploration activities on the Fredriksson Gruva project, and the completion of the Consolidation on the terms described herein or at all.‎ Although Norden Crown believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company cannot complete the Private Placement or the Consolidation on the terms described herein, on the timing described herein or at all, the proceeds of the Private Placement being used differently than as described herein, risks related to difficulties in executing exploration programs at the Fredriksson Gruva property on the Company's proposed schedules and within its cost and scheduling estimates, whether due to weather conditions, complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic or the actions of the provincial or federal governments in response thereto, availability or interruption of power supply, mechanical equipment performance problems, natural disasters or pandemics in the areas where it operates, the integration of acquisition; risks related to current global financial conditions including market reaction to the coronavirus outbreak; competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of gold; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness, as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under Norden Crown's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Norden Crown has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Norden Crown disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Japan Gold Closes C$17 Million Over-Subscribed Private Placement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - Japan Gold Corp.(TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (the "Company" of "Japan Gold") is pleased to announce that it has closed an upsized C$17 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 48,571,429 shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.35 per Share. The Private Placement was significantly over-subscribed. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for drill programs, drill targeting and advanced exploration at the Company's two wholly-owned projects, Ikutahara and Ohra-Takamine, and for general working capital purposes. The Company would like to recognize CIBC, Hannam & Partners and Red Cloud Securities for their support in completing the financing.
Miami, FLStreetInsider.com

Global Crossing Airlines Provides Final Update on Share Capital Reorganization and Confirms Temporary Trading Halt

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (TSXV:JET) (OTCQB: JETMF)(the "Company" or "GlobalX") is pleased to provide a final update on its share capital reorganization (the "Share Capital Reorganization"). The Share Capital Reorganization will be effective on July 12, 2021. In order to facilitate the distribution of shares pursuant to the Share Capital Reorganization, the shares of the Company will be halted on the TSX Venture Exchange at market opening on Monday, July 12, 2021. Trading in the Company's shares will resume at market opening on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Marketsmagnoliareporter.com

NYSE American will list Standard Lithium stock

Standard Lithium Ltd. has received approval to list its outstanding common shares on the NYSE American, LLC. Trading is expected to commence on the NYSE American at the open of markets on July 13 under the ticker symbol “SLI.” Trading on the OTCQX will cease concurrent with the NYSE American listing. The common shares of the company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol “SLI” concurrent with the NYSE American listing.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Adventus Mining Announces Private Sale of Canstar Resources Shares to Eric Sprott

TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus" or the "Company") (TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a private company controlled by Eric Sprott, to sell 17,336,339 common shares (the "Shares") of Canstar Resources Inc. ("Canstar") (TSXV: ROX) (OTCQB: CSRNF) at a price of $0.375 per Share for gross proceeds to Adventus in the amount of $6,501,127.12 (collectively, the "Sale Transaction").
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations To Come

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - As part of its recent cannabis M&A spree, HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) spent nearly another billion dollars, acquiring Canada's largest privately-owned licensed cannabis producer Redecan for C$925 million. By adding Redecan, HEXO continues to grow its large portfolio of brands and production operations, as well as new cannabis 2.0 extraction-based products. Because of the size of the deal, the potential values of other Canadian cannabis brands, producers and extractors could be on the rise as additional M&A activity begins to swell in the leadup to potential legalization in the USA. Other Canadian companies that have been positioning themselves in this field include Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (OTC: PRXTF) (CSE: PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ), The Valens Company (OTC: VLNCF) (TSX: VLNS), Medipharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTC: MEDIF) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.(NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT).
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Wildpack Beverage Inc. Announces Listing Of Debentures And Warrants On The TSX Venture Exchange

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) (" Wildpack" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2021, whereby the Company announced the closing of the bought deal offering of 20,000 debenture units (the " Debenture Units") of the Company at a price of C$1,000 per Debenture Unit for gross proceeds of C$20,000,000 (the " Offering"), where each Debenture Unit consisted of one 8% senior unsecured convertible debenture having a face value of $1,000 (each, a " Convertible Debenture") and 332 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a " Warrant"), the Convertible Debentures and Warrants have been approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbols CANS.DB and CANS.WT, respectively, and will begin trading at the open of market on July 13, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TKO Miller Advises Dynamic International Of Wisconsin On Its Growth Financing

MILWAUKEE, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the closing of a new revolving line of credit for Dynamic International of Wisconsin (Dynamic), an importer and full-line distributor of high-end, state-of-the-art CNC machines. Dynamic obtained its revolving line of credit, which will be used to support its working capital needs and fund the future growth of the Company, with Bank Leumi USA (Leumi), a full-service commercial and private banking institution.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

LQwD Fintech Corp. Virtually Closes The Market

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Shone Anstey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, LQwD Fintech Corp. (''LQwD Fintech'' or the "Company") (TSXV: LQwD), and his team joined Monica Hamm, Manager, Client Success TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market. LQwDFinTech...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sunrider International Names Rajan Sachar Chief Financial Officer

TORRANCE, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company headquartered in Torrance, California, recently announced the appointment of Rajan Sachar as Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Sunrider, Sachar was employed at Johnson Electric, Hong Kong, where he held senior finance leadership roles...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Liquidmetal Technologies Announces Changes To Management Structure

Liquidmetal® Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LQMT) (the "Company"), a leading developer of amorphous alloys and composites, today announced that Professor Lugee Li, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, has resigned as CEO and President. Citing the company's readiness for the next phase of its development and the ongoing restrictions on international travel, Professor Li reiterated his support for the Company and its management team. Following Professor Li's resignation, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Tony Chung as Interim CEO, and Mr. Isaac Bresnick as President. Mr. Chung will take responsibility for the strategic direction of the Company, while Mr. Bresnick will take responsibility for its day-to-day operations and customer service. Professor Li will stay on as the Company's Chairman.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Opus IVS Announce The Hiring Of Terry Cummins

DETROIT, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Cummins has joined the Opus Intelligent Vehicle Support (IVS) division as its Chief Revenue Officer. Terry will be responsible for the sales and go-to-market functions of Opus IVS products globally. With over 25 years in automotive related enterprise and SaaS software industry, Terry...
Stamford, CTPosted by
TheStreet

Pitney Bowes Jumps Following Stamps.com Sale Plan

Shares of commerce-solutions provider Pitney Bowes (PBI) - Get Report jumped on Friday after the private equity firm Thoma Bravo agreed to pay $6.6 billion to take over rival Stamps.com (STMP) - Get Report. The Stamford, Conn., company's shares at last check were up 13% to $9.25. They've traded on...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Newton Group Timeshare Exit Study Reveals Rampant Unfair And Deceptive Sales Practices In The Timeshare Industry

PHOENIX, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton Group, the nation's longest standing timeshare exit company which has been providing safe and legal timeshare exit services since 2005, is releasing statistics from its on-going timeshare exit study of over 10,000 timeshare ownership experiences. Results reveal rampant unfair and deceptive sales practices by timeshare sales representatives.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation To Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call On July 29, 2021

GREELEY, Colo., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) - Get Report announced today that it will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET). Prepared remarks regarding the company's financial and operational results will be followed by a question and answer period with Pilgrim's executive management team.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

SMART Global Holdings Announces Pricing Of Proposed Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares By Selling Shareholders

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SGH" or the "Company") ( Nasdaq: SGH) today announced the pricing of a proposed underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 of its ordinary shares by certain selling shareholders affiliated with Silver Lake (the "Selling Shareholders") at a price to the public of $51.00 per share. The Company is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of its ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors, which is composed entirely of independent directors, approved an equity award under Ocuphire's Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to Amanda Providakes in connection with her employment with the Company effective on July 6, 2021. The equity award was approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Sunlight Financial Completes Business Combination, Will Begin Trading On NYSE As 'SUNL'

Sunlight Financial ("Sunlight"), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced the closing of its previously-announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II ("Spartan") (SPRQ) , a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by funds managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo"). The Business Combination was approved yesterday by Spartan's stockholders.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
TheStreet

RENNOVA HEALTH, INC. ANNOUNCES REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rennova Health, Inc. (OTC: RNVA) (OTC: RNVAW ) , today announced that effective at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time, on July 16, 2021 (the "Effective Time"), the Company will effect a 1 for 1,000 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. The Company's common stock will open for trading on Monday July 19, 2021, on a post-split basis.

