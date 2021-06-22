Interpol, Modest Mouse and M.I.A. lead the 2022 Just Like Heaven festival lineup

Among the copious high-profile titles that dropped June 25 from younger giants of all genres (such as Tyler, the Creator, Lucy Dacus, Doja Cat and more than 40 more artists), many older indie rock fans were surprised with a long-awaited album: “The Golden Casket,” the iconic Modest Mouse’s new, 12-track album — its first after a six-year hiatus. Luckily, the wait was not as devastating as it was for its previous album “Strangers to Ourselves,” which fans waited eight years for after the band released three titles in the first half of the decade. Over the more recent years, the band has slowed its production and has seen significant lineup changes with iconic members such as Johnny Mar and bassist Eric Judy leaving; and with them, the band’s more familiar, consistent sound retired too.