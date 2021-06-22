Cancel
Interpol, Modest Mouse and M.I.A. lead the 2022 Just Like Heaven festival lineup

By Matt Doria
NME
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a successful debut in 2019, the Just Like Heaven festival – spearheaded by Coachella and Day N Vegas organisers Goldenvoice – will return to California next year. The festival’s second edition will go down on Saturday May 21 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, moving north from...

