Creators
40 Years Ago: ‘Cannonball Run’ Takes Good Times Out for a Spin

By Tyler Sage
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes it's clear that a movie, no matter how good or bad it ends up being, was a pain in the ass to make: Every day on set was agony, no one had any fun and everyone involved was relieved when it was finally in the can. Other times, as with The Cannonball Run, it's obvious that the whole process was fun as hell.

Community Policy
94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Person
Roger Moore
Person
Dean Martin
Person
Farrah Fawcett
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Person
Adrienne Barbeau
Person
Peter Fonda
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
Dom Deluise
Person
Jamie Farr
Person
Tara Buckman
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Mel Tillis
#The Cannonball Run#A Good Time#Daytona 500#Science And Mechanics#Car And Driver#Cliff Booth#Catholic#Ferrari#Lamborghini#Japanese#Subaru#Nfl#Asian
‘The Golden Girls’ actor Chick Vennera dead at 74

Chick Vennera, a veteran actor of stage and screen, has died from cancer at his home in Burbank, California. The 74-year-old’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera, Deadline reported. The multi-talented actor, singer and dancer starred on Broadway, in films, television series and animated series throughout his nearly...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Did Hollywood Legends Clint Eastwood and Steve McQueen Ever Share the Screen?

There was once a time in Hollywood where TV westerns served as a way to catapult your career to the next level. After starring in Wanted: Dead or Alive, Steve McQueen became the first TV actor to officially reach movie star status, ultimately being dubbed one of the "coolest" guys in the business. Similarly, after leading the TV show Rawhide, Clint Eastwood went on to become a western icon for playing Dirty Harry and starring in countless box office hits. But despite being two of the biggest stars in the world, did they ever share the screen together?
Movieswmleader.com

Quentin Tarantino Talks About Removing His Favourite Scene From Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Hollywood maverick Quentin Tarantino has revealed that his favourite scene in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was chopped. The filmmaker shared that one of his favourite parts of the film, where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Rick Dalton and Trudi Fraser, played by Julia Butters, have an emotional phone call conversation, had to be cut from the final edit, reports aceshowbiz.com. “That was my favourite scene in the script. So the idea that that wouldn’t be in the movie was unfathomable. That was my favourite scene in the script,” he said on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast. Quentin Tarantino Says the Late Burt Reynolds Died Happy Having Been Cast in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
MoviesTime Out Global

Val Kilmer has been filming his own documentary for 50 years

Val Kilmer has worn many hats across his long career: '80s heartthrob, method-actor, egomaniac, poet, thespian, action hero and even MacGruber villain. Now, in a new A24 documentary that bears his name, the screen legend dives into each and every one in intimate detail. "I was the first guy I...
MoviesSFGate

Burn Gorman, Lou Ferrigno, Michael Rispoli Among 15 Cast in Making of 'Godfather' Series at Paramount Plus

“The Offer,” the Paramount Plus drama series that will go behind-the-scenes of the making of “The Godfather,” is adding over a dozen actors to its cast. Burn Gorman has been cast in the series regular role of Charles Bluhdorn, the volatile head of Gulf & Western, while 14 recurring guest stars have also joined the series. Among those is Justin Chambers in the role of Marlon Brando, Lou Ferrigno in the role of Lenny Montana — the former wrestler who played Luca Brasi — and Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese, head of one of the Five Families.
CelebritiesVulture

Val Kilmer Is Finally the Main Character

Val Kilmer has been appearing in other people’s films for nearly 40 years, but, as is revealed in his new documentary, Val, he’s been filming himself for even longer. He started shooting video as a kid on his father’s California ranch, making 16mm remakes and parodies of his favorite movies with his late brother Wesley. Kilmer shot through his alternatively transcendent and traumatic experiences playing Doc Holliday, Batman, Jim Morrison, and Iceman; he shot through the rosy glow of the beginnings of his marriage to Joanne Whalley and the protracted crumbling of it; he shot through his 2017 diagnosis of throat cancer and the subsequent treatments that rendered him almost unable to speak; and he shot through his obsession with and efforts to turn his own version of Mark Twain’s life story into a theater show and, hopefully, someday, a completed film.
MoviesScreendaily

How Cannes Val Kilmer doc 'Val' will make viewers "fall in love" with the enigmatic actor

In Cannes Premiere entry Val, longtime editors Leo Scott and Ting Poo (editor of 2018 best documentary short Oscar winner Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405) team up for their joint directorial debut as they film the daily life of Top Gun, Tombstone, and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer and weave in footage from thousands of hours of home movies Kilmer shot over several decades documenting his personal and professional life.
CelebritiesPosted by
AL.com

Kevin Bacon’s 10 best movies ranked

Kevin Bacon turns 63 today. The Philadelphia-born actor remains a Hollywood icon for his unique versatility and charisma, not to mention his reputation for appearing in so many popular ensemble hits like “JFK,” “A Few Good Men” and “Mystic River” that inspired the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” game where you can connect him to literally any actor.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Escape from New York’ Star Adrienne Barbeau on Playing a Kick-Ass Action Hero and How Teenage J.J. Abrams Changed the Ending

When John Carpenter’s action classic “Escape from New York” premiered 40 years ago on July 10, 1981, moviegoers were treated to a dystopian nightmare unlike anything they’d seen before. Set in a grim future where the island of Manhattan has been converted into a giant maximum security prison, the film featured Kurt Russell in a career-defining role as Snake Plissken, a one-eyed Special Forces soldier turned master criminal who is tasked with saving the President of the United States when Air Force One crashes on the walled island.
MoviesPosted by
centraljersey.com

60 Years Ago

Two culturally significant films from 1961 celebrate their 60th birthdays with new incarnations in 2021. West Side Story is an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway stage production, which itself is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Maria (Natalie Wood) and Tony (Richard Beymer) are two star-crossed lovers on opposing sides in the feud between New York City gangs the Sharks and the Jets. Unforgettable tunes by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim include “America,” “Maria,” “I Feel Pretty,” “Somewhere” and “Tonight.” The film cleaned house at the Academy Awards, winning 10 Oscars including Best Picture (Robert Wise), Best Supporting Actress (Rita Moreno), Best Supporting Actor (George Chakiris) and Best Director (Wise shared the award with Jerome Robbins). Director Steven Spielberg is behind an updated version of West Side Story, starring Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) and YouTuber Rachel Zegler, which will be released in December.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Bill Condon Set to Direct ‘Guys and Dolls’ Adaptation at Tristar

Bill Condon is set to direct the highly-anticipated remake of the musical Guys And Dolls for TriStar pictures. Condon is known for co-writing the films Chicago and The Greatest Showman, as well as directing Dreamgirls. TriStar purchased remake rights to the original Damon Runyon short stories in March of 2019, as well as the rights to the Broadway musical with its book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows and its music by Frank Loesser. According to Deadline, John Goldwyn and Marc Toberoff are producing, while Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi are overseeing for the studio.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino movie theory claims Leonardo DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton in Django Unchained

A meta theory suggests that Quentin Tarantino film Django Unchained is actually a film within a film.A few Reddit users have previously wondered whether the 2012 western film, starring Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz, is actually a film that was made and released in the same world as the director’s most recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which has just been added to Netflix.This would mean that, in the world of the film, villainous character Calvin Candie is not actually played by Leonardo DiCaprio, but the actor’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood character Rick Dalton. ...
MoviesBoston Herald

Stephen Schaefer’s Hollywood & Mine

Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson’s ‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),’ a film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural festival, has gotten raves [100% Audience Score, Rotten Tomatoes]. Although a directorial feature debut, ‘Summer of Soul’ manages to be so much more than a sit back and enjoy the show movie. Sure, this ‘show’ boasts an incredible lineup: Stevie Wonder, then just 19, in an amazing drum solo that kickstarts the picture, the interracial San Francisco-based Sly and The Family Stone, the high priestess of jazz, soul and civil rights at the piano Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson (her generation’s great, greatest gospel singer, immortalized in ‘Imitation of Life’) and Mavis Staples in a gospel duet for the ages, B.B. King, Ray Barreto, Gladys Knight and the Pips and The Fifth Dimension . This was a time of change, the summer, we hear, ‘when the Negro died and Black emerged.’ The footage, six Sunday free concerts in a Harlem park, had not been seen for 50 years.
MoviesDen of Geek

5 Underrated Richard Donner Movies You Need to See

Richard Donner will forever be remembered as the filmmaker who created the blueprint for the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978’s Superman starring Christopher Reeve. Yet that doesn’t tell even half the story of the Bronx-born filmmaker’s brilliant filmography. Donner was in his late 40s by the time Superman came along,...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Robert Duvall Ready To Finally Be A Father At Age 90?

Is Robert Duvall having a baby? The Hollywood legend is, one report says, planning to become a father for the first time so he can secure his legacy. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the Globe, Robert Duvall is finally ready to be a dad. The 90-year-old Godfather Part 2 star reportedly feels like a child is what’s missing from his life with Luciana Pedraza. A source says, “He’s determined to make it happen… he’d like to do this for her, and of course he adores kids.”
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Liam Neeson's surprising second act

There was once a time when Liam Neeson was utterly terrified of Mia Farrow. The same Mia Farrow whose slightness made her a pixie-cut icon in "Rosemary's Baby," looking utterly vulnerable to the encroaching forces of evil. The same one who stands a full foot shorter than the 6-foot-4 Neeson, and whose lilting voice quivers against the head winds of his sonorous baritone.
MoviesTVOvermind

Quentin Tarantino Wants to Take a Crack at a First Blood Movie?

He wants to make another movie then retire. He wants to make a ‘good’ movie and keep going. He doesn’t want to make another movie. He this, he that, and the other thing. It kind of feels that Quentin Tarantino isn’t really sure what he wants to do at this point since he keeps flipping from one idea to another and flirting with retirement in his own arrogant manner since he doesn’t want to stick around and see his work go downhill as he thinks happens to so many directors. In the meantime, people can’t stop gushing over his ‘genius’ and cover up his arrogance by saying that he owns it and that he’s allowed to be arrogant since he is a filmmaking marvel. Now he wants to go make another version of First Blood, the novel that inspired the first Rambo movie. It does sound as though he’s wanting to stick to the book, which was a lot more hardcore than the movie, and it ended in a very different way as well. But while it might be something that’s right up Tarantino’s alley it’s easy to think that he needs to make up his mind and pick a project since many people are ready to write him a blank check, so to speak, since his other movies have been deemed as absolutely wonderful.
FestivalTraverse City Record-Eagle

Life as I know it: Holiday a good time for a time out

Where has the time flown? The summer solstice, with all of its “longest day of the year” cachet, has come and gone meaning that every day from now until late December will be a few seconds less enlightening. The National Cherry Festival is here, which means that the Alpenfest, Venetian Festival, and Elk Rapids’ Harbor Days will be here in a minute as well.

