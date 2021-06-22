Orion adds security cameras, pursues more police for parks

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion trustees have been dealing with criminal incidents in village parks. WHAT'S NEW: The board on Monday approved spending $12,168 on a security camera system for Love Park to include cameras near an electrical fenced-in area and right center field as well as another camera at Central Park. Mayor Jim Cooper noted existing cameras captured a past incident where bathrooms were set on fire as well as the recent incident where a man was threatened with a knife. Police committee chairman Steve Newman also reported he's spoken with Captain Kelan Wells of the Henry County Sheriff's Department about the possibility of sharing another full-time officer with Cambridge. "It took 45 minutes for someone to come to respond to that incident because we had someone off," noted Newman. "That's what I'd like to address, the lag time for someone to respond. If they're wielding a knife and going after somebody, I don't want people to wait." The mayor noted the problem is county-wide. "This is not unique just to Orion," added Cooper. "It boils down to certain evenings there are two deputies to cover the entire county. Every other community is facing the same problem."