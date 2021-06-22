Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orion, IL

Orion adds security cameras, pursues more police for parks

Quad-Cities Times
 17 days ago

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion trustees have been dealing with criminal incidents in village parks. WHAT'S NEW: The board on Monday approved spending $12,168 on a security camera system for Love Park to include cameras near an electrical fenced-in area and right center field as well as another camera at Central Park. Mayor Jim Cooper noted existing cameras captured a past incident where bathrooms were set on fire as well as the recent incident where a man was threatened with a knife. Police committee chairman Steve Newman also reported he's spoken with Captain Kelan Wells of the Henry County Sheriff's Department about the possibility of sharing another full-time officer with Cambridge. "It took 45 minutes for someone to come to respond to that incident because we had someone off," noted Newman. "That's what I'd like to address, the lag time for someone to respond. If they're wielding a knife and going after somebody, I don't want people to wait." The mayor noted the problem is county-wide. "This is not unique just to Orion," added Cooper. "It boils down to certain evenings there are two deputies to cover the entire county. Every other community is facing the same problem."

qctimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orion, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Security Cameras
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren't in place

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented. However, it remains important to layer safety strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Posted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
NBC News

Biden 'optimistic' after call pressing Putin to crack down on Russian-based cyberattacks

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call Friday that the United States "will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure," as cyberattacks against American companies originating in Russia have continued. Speaking to reporters after the call, Biden said that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy