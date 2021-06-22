Bam Adebayo, James Harden commit to play in Tokyo Olympics; Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell decli...

Apparently, Dwyane Wade is setting his old teammates up to fail. And the result is comical, if nothing else. If you’ve watched the Miami Heat these last two seasons, you’ll know that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo really get along. Last night during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a commercial aired featuring the two Heat All-Stars going on a Disney Jungle Cruise, for the forthcoming movie to be released on July 30. And, as far as celebrity actors go, it was much better than Raekwon getting shot in whatever the fuck movie that was. Butler put the blame on “Dwyane,” presumably Heat-great D-Wade, and later also blamed Adebayo, so this is probably all his fault.