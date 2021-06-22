Bam Adebayo, James Harden commit to play in Tokyo Olympics; Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell decli...
In addition, Brooklyn's James Harden has told the national team that he is committed to playing at the Tokyo Games, according to multiple reports and first reported by The Athletic. The eight commitments, confirmed by ESPN or multiple reports: Adebayo, Harden, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Golden State's Draymond Green, Washington's Bradley Beal, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Phoenix's Devin Booker and Portland's Damian Lillard. One of the final spots, though, won't be going to Golden State's Stephen Curry.www.warriorscentral.com