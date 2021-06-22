Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bam Adebayo, James Harden commit to play in Tokyo Olympics; Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell decli...

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition, Brooklyn's James Harden has told the national team that he is committed to playing at the Tokyo Games, according to multiple reports and first reported by The Athletic. The eight commitments, confirmed by ESPN or multiple reports: Adebayo, Harden, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Golden State's Draymond Green, Washington's Bradley Beal, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Phoenix's Devin Booker and Portland's Damian Lillard. One of the final spots, though, won't be going to Golden State's Stephen Curry.

www.warriorscentral.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Adebayo Harden#Golden State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBADeadspin

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo continue hilarious bromance chemistry

Apparently, Dwyane Wade is setting his old teammates up to fail. And the result is comical, if nothing else. If you’ve watched the Miami Heat these last two seasons, you’ll know that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo really get along. Last night during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a commercial aired featuring the two Heat All-Stars going on a Disney Jungle Cruise, for the forthcoming movie to be released on July 30. And, as far as celebrity actors go, it was much better than Raekwon getting shot in whatever the fuck movie that was. Butler put the blame on “Dwyane,” presumably Heat-great D-Wade, and later also blamed Adebayo, so this is probably all his fault.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: 3 Goals for Bam Adebayo Next Season

The Miami Heat have a guy that has no roof to how good he can be. Who that guy is, at this point, should be no secret. Bam Adebayo will be be entering his fifth year and still has limitless potential that needs to be tapped into. Adebayo is one of the most talked about players among the Miami Heat’s roster.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

USA Basketball boss says Heat’s Bam Adebayo has ‘specific job’ for Olympics

The consensus at the end of the Miami Heat’s brief playoff run was that Bam Adebayo needed to develop into more of a leading man. With the Olympic team, there are no such projections or expectations. If anything, it will be the opposite, Jerry Colangelo, managing director of the USA Men’s National Team, said Monday. “Bam, we’ve always liked,” Colangelo said shortly after USA Basketball ...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Steph Curry rookie card nets record price

The most expensive trading card in existence belongs to the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry. Well, it belongs to alternative investment firm Alt, technically, but it has Curry's likeness on it. The record-setting card recently fetched the price of $5.9 million, breaking the previous record of a LeBron James card that went for $5.2 million, to Alt as well.
NBAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Bam Adebayo braced for potential Heat remix, ‘It’s all about how you can adapt’

As he prepares to take flight for Olympic training camp, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo acknowledged Thursday he might be returning from the Tokyo Games to something significantly different next season. Speaking at the Heat’s youth camp at FTX Arena, Adebayo appeared surprised when asked about only five players from...
NBA247Sports

Bam Adebayo reveals how USA Select Team could help Tyler Herro

As a member of the USA Select Team, former Kentucky star and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will have a chance to work against some of the best players in the world. And another former Wildcat, and Herro's Miami Heat teammate in Bam Adebayo, said he thinks the experience could help Herro find the next level of his game.
BasketballWTVQ

Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker Selected for U.S. Olympic Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (UK Athletics) – Former Kentucky men’s basketball players Bam Adebayo and Devin Booker will represent the United States at the 2020 Olympics in Japan this summer. Adebayo and Booker have accepted invites to be a part of the 12-member national team roster that will compete July 25-Aug....
NBAYardbarker

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Embraces Opportunity With Olympic Team

After being cut from the Team USA trials two summers ago, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is ready to take full advantage of his first opportunity to represent his country in the Olympics. Adebayo said it's one of the biggest honors of his career. This week, he began practicing with...
Pinetown, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

From Pinetown to Tokyo: Bam prepares for the Olympics

Former Northside standout Bam Adebayo will take part in his first Olympics next month in Tokyo as part of Team USA. The 12-man squad opened training camp Tuesday in Las Vegas under new head coach Gregg Popovich, who takes over after veteran Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski retired. Team USA is...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Gregg Popovich on Bradley Beal: He's stronger than I expected

This week at Team USA’s training camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Popovich is getting to see Beal up close and personal to a degree he hasn’t before. One thing has surprised him in particular. “He’s stronger than I expected. He’s a strong young man. I always used to think of him as wiry and thin, but I was totally wrong. He’s thick,” Popovich said.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

🎥 Stephen Curry Spars With Canelo Alvarez, Loses Quickly

Stephen Curry may be considered as the greatest shooter of all time, but when it comes to boxing, he still has a lot to learn. Boxing champion Canelo Alvarez made sure the Golden State Warriors star realizes that. Curry and Alvarez met on the golf course recently, and so the Warriors guard didn't waste the chance to have a sparring match with Alvarez once again.
NBAreviewjournal.com

Spurned in 2019, Miami’s Bam Adebayo ready to play for USA

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo may be on the American national team. But let’s make one thing clear: he remembers when he wasn’t. When he was cut in 2019 before the FIBA Basketball World Cup — mere months before his breakout NBA season of 2019-20. “It was just a chip....
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Warriors' Steph Curry on sitting out Tokyo Olympics: 'No regrets at all'

Warriors guard Stephen Curry isn’t second-guessing his decision to sit out the Tokyo Olympics. “I do value the offseason, and I’m working back on the court,” Curry said at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. “But to try to go and play, there’s just a lot that could happen. I respect every single guy that goes and plays that’s out there in Vegas, and I wish them all the success and a gold medal to show for it and whatnot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy