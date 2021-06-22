Cancel
Willie's Grill & Icehouse Introduces New Menu Items That Define The Taste Of Texas Summer On June 23

HOUSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willie's Grill & Icehouse will unveil mouthwatering new menu options ideal for Texas summer on Wednesday, June 23. At all 18 Willie's locations across the state, families and friends will be able to order Fully Loaded Brats, Spicy Chili Willie Tots, the BBQ Bacon Brisket Burger, and the Spicy Guac Burger--brand-new additions that join the long list of Willie's classics that first hooked Texans almost 30 years ago.

The Fully Loaded Brats put a creative Cajun spin on a Texas-German tradition, topping a juicy brat with Cajun stone-ground mustard, housemade relish, and Cajun sauerkraut.

Every order of Fully Loaded Brats is served with another new menu item, the Spicy Chili Willie Tots. Hand-seasoned and golden brown, Spicy Chili Willie Tots are served with a side of hot, melted Shiner Bock Beer Cheese, perfect for dipping. Spicy Chili Willie Tots with Shiner Bock Beer Cheese may also be purchased as an individual side for $3.99.

Burgers so stacked with Texas housemade fixings that they nearly topple over put Willie's on the map, and the new burgers meet those sky-high expectations. The BBQ Bacon Brisket Burger is a double patty, topped with tender brisket, savory BBQ sauce, two thick bacon slices, and a giant onion ring. The Spicy Guac Burger layers spicy guacamole, roasted poblano peppers, seared jalapeños, and cheese over two large patties. The burgers are served with fries.

"Coming up with exciting new dishes that tap into our rich traditions in Texas is one of the best parts of our job," said Justin Schultz of Willie's Grill & Icehouse. "We love delivering comfort food with delicious twists. Here, there is truly something for everybody."

The summer menu additions come on the heels of record-breaking growth for Willie's, whose newest outpost in Cibolo, Texas, delivered the highest single-day sales ever for the brand during the grand opening last month. Since its launch in 1993, Willie's has become an institution, trusted and loved by millions as family-friendly haven offering genuine fun and flavors.

ABOUT WILLIE'S GRILL & ICEHOUSEAt Willie's Grill & Icehouse, everyone belongs. Started in 1993 as a humble burger joint in Houston, Texas, Willie's has grown into a Texas institution with 18 locations statewide, beloved by millions as the family's favorite place to unwind. At Willie's, arcade games await the kids and young at heart, while wide-open giant garage doors reveal ample patio spaces with sandboxes and plenty of room to play and relax. Juicy burgers piled high with fixings anchor the gargantuan menu of delicious Texas comfort food, promising something for everybody. For locations, hours, menus, and more, visit www.williesgrillandicehouse.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Rachel Austin, 713-305-0419 rachel@hometownsocial.net IMAGES COURTESY OF WILLIE'S: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/v3tptb45ybj62i5/AADQmoKIYo7MsCio0_LycbvUa?dl=0

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/willies-grill--icehouse-introduces-new-menu-items-that-define-the-taste-of-texas-summer-on-june-23-301316862.html

SOURCE Willie's Grill & Icehouse

