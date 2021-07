The Cubs need a win to salvage a split in LA and they’ve got to get it against one of the best pitchers of his generation. Willson Contreras will lead off again, followed by Kris Bryant in right, Anthony Rizzo at first, and Javier Báez at short. Joc Pederson is in left, Jake Marisnick is in center, Patrick Wisdom plays third, and Eric Sogard gets another shot at second base.