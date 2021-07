A strong week catapults the Nationals into second place, the Mets tread water, and everybody else scuffles. Here’s what’s going on in the National League East. Much like the rest of the East, offense has been a conundrum in New York, as well. Having been blanked 33 percent of the time over their last 12 games, the Mets offense has been looking for a boost. During that timeframe, the team went 5-7 (5-5 over their last 10), meaning the pitching has been on the lookout for them. Big shocker there, right?