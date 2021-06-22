Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crockett The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Crockett County in west central Texas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 903 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Terrell County Gas Plant, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Crockett County. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH