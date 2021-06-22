Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crockett County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crockett The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Crockett County in west central Texas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 903 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Terrell County Gas Plant, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Crockett County. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
County
Crockett County, TX
City
Crockett, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren't in place

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented. However, it remains important to layer safety strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Sarah Everard murder: UK police officer admits to killing woman he abducted on her walk home

A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy