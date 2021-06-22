Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Customs agents seize nearly $13M in fake Cialis pills, designer labels at California port

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESD1t_0abS20yC00

LOS ANGELES — Check those labels.

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently seized nearly 58,000 counterfeit products arriving in a containerized cargo shipment from China at the Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport.

The seized items included more than 47,000 erectile dysfunction pills marketed under the brand name Cialis, and more than 10,000 pieces of footwear and apparel in violation of the Christian Dior, Versace, Gucci, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Nike Air and Swoosh designs and registered and recorded trademarks, the agency stated in a news release.

If genuine, the seized merchandise would have had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $12.7 million.

The seizure was coordinated with import specialists from the Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising; Apparel, Footwear and Textiles; and the Pharmaceuticals, Health and Chemicals Centers of Excellence and Expertise. All of the seized counterfeit items have been turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division, Illicit Pharmaceutical and Counterfeit Unit for further investigation, CPB stated.

“One important aspect of CBP’s vast mission is to protect American consumers and industry from trade fraud,” said Donald R. Kusser, CBP Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport port director. “I am extremely proud of the work performed by CBP Officers at the Los Angeles / Long Beach seaport to prevent illicit goods from entering the United States.”

CBP personnel nationwide seized 26,503 shipments containing counterfeit goods in 2020 that would have been worth nearly $1.3 billion had they been genuine, the agency stated.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
395
Followers
3K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Customs#Chanel#Nike Air#Illicit Pharmaceutical#Cpb#American#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
China
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
News Break
Trademarks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC encourages schools to open for in-person learning

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging schools to open for in-person learning this fall, and said that fully vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear masks indoors. Updated CDC guidance eases recommendations for kindergarten through 12th grade, and comes as coronavirus vaccines have become...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy