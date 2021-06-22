Manifest: Season Four Chances End, Netflix Passes on Cancelled NBC Series (Reactions)

Cancel
Manifest: Season Four Chances End, Netflix Passes on Cancelled NBC Series

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems to be truly the end of the road for the Manifest TV series. NBC cancelled the drama series earlier this month and now, efforts to find a new home have ended. An action-drama series, the Manifest TV show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor. After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged more than five years. Their friends, families, and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. In season three, faced with the impossible, the passengers’ dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter imminent dangers surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. In season three, new challenges will test the Stone family’s trust of “the callings” and each other. Sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.

