Raymond St. Jacques was on the forefront of actors who first helped lower the racial divide in the world of television. Known for starring in the final season of Rawhide as cattle rider Simon Blake, Jacques was the very first black actor to ever be cast in a leading role in a western series. It was a monumental moment in history that paved the way for others after him, but the actor also dedicated his life to raising awareness for more equal representation in the film industry in general.