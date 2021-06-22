Vanderbilt falls to NC State at College World Series despite amazing effort by Jack Leiter

Any time Jack Leiter takes the mound for Vanderbilt, it’s probably going to be a low-scoring game for the opponent. That was certainly the case on Monday night against NC State in the College World Series. Leiter set a school College World Series record with 15 strikeouts against the Wolfpack. None were bigger than his 14th strikeout, which got the Commodores out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning: