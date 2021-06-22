Cancel
Deion Sanders sees potential for Urban Meyer to be 'winner' in NFL with Jacksonville Jaguars

By Garrett Stepien
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban Meyer is a first-time NFL head coach with the Jaguars after iconic stints in college football, namely at Florida (2005-10) and Ohio State (2012-18), but will he continue his success with Jacksonville? Hall of Fame cornerback and former NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders, currently a first-year head coach at Jackson State, was asked to weigh in on Meyer and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence — the 2021 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick — recently on NFL Total Access.

