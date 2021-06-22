Ringling Causeway Bridge to celebrate Pride with rainbow colors

SARASOTA, Fla. — The city's Ringling Causeway Bridge will light up with the colors of the rainbow this week to celebrate Pride month and the LGBTQ community after all. Commissioners voted to pass a resolution Monday that supported the red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet color scheme, according to a news release. That was necessary to fulfill a requirement by the Florida Department of Transportation, the city says, which maintains the bridge spanning Sarasota Bay.