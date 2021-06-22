Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Ringling Causeway Bridge to celebrate Pride with rainbow colors

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 17 days ago
SARASOTA, Fla. — The city's Ringling Causeway Bridge will light up with the colors of the rainbow this week to celebrate Pride month and the LGBTQ community after all. Commissioners voted to pass a resolution Monday that supported the red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet color scheme, according to a news release. That was necessary to fulfill a requirement by the Florida Department of Transportation, the city says, which maintains the bridge spanning Sarasota Bay.

www.wtsp.com
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Saint Petersburg, FL Posted by 10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay

25,000 dead fish collected in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete is dealing with a red tide outbreak, and loads of dead fish are being removed from its shorelines and waterways. St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin said in a tweet Friday that 25,000 dead fish have been removed from St. Pete, including 15,000 in the past 24 hours.
Florida StatePosted by
10 Tampa Bay

Seven African penguins dead at Florida Aquarium

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The penguins photographed above are not from the Florida Aquarium. A handful of penguins at the Florida Aquarium were recently found dead, aquarium officials confirmed. What lead to seven African penguins dying is still unknown, but the aquarium says further medical tests are being conducted...
EnvironmentPosted by
10 Tampa Bay

Publix stores across Tampa Bay closing early ahead of Elsa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Elsa continues its approach toward the Tampa Bay area, it is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall in Florida. Ahead of the storm, many Publix stores across the Tampa Bay area are closing early Tuesday evening. "We’re closely monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa and...
Pinellas County, FL Posted by 10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay

What do I do with my used sandbags?

TAMPA, Fla. — Sandbags: Something you might have used to prepare for Elsa as the storm approached the Tampa Bay area. Now, you might be wondering what to do with them after the storm passes. If the sandbags have come in contact with floodwater, they could be contaminated with sewage...

